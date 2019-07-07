Blake Horstmann to Appear on Dating Show ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

In June, news surfaced that Colorado’s Blake Horstmann will be joining this season’s cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

This morning we announced the first 7 people heading to #BachelorInParadise. Stay tuned for more cast reveals during the season premiere of @GrandHotelABC tonight after #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/4pqRodcQeU — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) June 17, 2019

In a press statement, ABC promised a “secluded and dreamy” season for the bachelors and bachelorettes in Mexico. The network wrote, “This season will be sure to feature shocking twists, surprises, unexpected guests and some of the most unlikely relationships in Bachelor history.”

Horstmann first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. But according to spoilers from Reality Steve, things aren’t going too hot for Horstmann in Paradise. Read on, but beware of spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, Horstmann turns out to be somewhat of a villain on this season of BIP. He uses his first date card on Tayshia Adams, but when Kristina Shulman shows up on the beach and asks him out the following day, he says yes.

In true BIP fashion, that sparks a ton of drama, and in the words of Reality Steve, “shit hits the fan.”

What comes to light, after Blake returns from his date with Kristina, is that he and Tayshia hung out during Stagecoach in April. The next night of Stagecoach, Blake reportedly had sex with Caelynn. And the night after having sex with Caelynn at the concert, he had sex with Kristina. Reality Steve writes, “This isn’t rumored stuff that I’m revealing behind the scenes and you’ll have to take my word for it or something. This is stuff that you will see talked about since the women in question confront him and take him to task for his f***boy ways. And we aren’t done there…”

But the drama isn’t done there. Blake reportedly flew to Alabama a couple weeks before filming Paradise to hang out with Hannah Godwin. So what eventually goes down in Paradise? Well, put simply, Caelynn has a “screaming and crying” outburst when she learns all of this news.

Blake chooses Tayshia in the first rose ceremony, but comes forward to Tayshia and Caelynn and tells them that he’s interested in Hannah. Then, she learns all about the drama he’s caused and removes herself from the messy debacle.

Reality Steve writes, “Everybody’s knows Blake’s business at this point, what he did with Tayshia, Kristina, Caelynn, and Hannah and his reputation has taken a major beating, as it probably should.”

Things don’t look good for Blake, and he’s going to struggle to gain back fans after what he’s done. But fortunately for all the Wells Adams fans out there, we can rely on our chipper bartender to keep things light when they need to be. Wells will be returning as this season’s bartender, and Wells, himself, has said that this season is the ‘craziest to date’.

Be sure to tune in when the drama kicks off Monday, August 5, at 8pm ET/PT.