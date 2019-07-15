When Is the Finale of Big Little Lies Season 2?

Even though the season 2 premiere of the hit series Big Little Lies was only last month, the show is already almost done with its second season. Tonight, HBO airs episode 6, the penultimate episode in the season. If you’re not ready for the season to come to an end, you’re not alone – but don’t worry, you still have another week with the Monterey Five and their fellow Liars.

The season 2 finale of Big Little Lies airs next Sunday, July 21 at 9pm ET. The synopsis for the episode, entitled “I Want to Know,” teases that “Celeste questions Mary Louise about a tragic event from Perry’s childhood; Madeline worries their lie is tearing the Monterey Five apart.”

When HBO announced the show’s second season, the network provided fans with an “Everything to Know (So Far) About the Return of Big Little Lies” question and answer article. For the question “How many episodes will there be?” they replied “Seven. Season 1 creator, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley will be tackling each script, based on a story by best-selling author Liane Moriarty.”

Season 1 was also comprised of only 7 episodes and the show was originally meant to be a single season limited series. Although season 2 was a very welcomed surprise for fans of the award-winning show, viewers should not expect to be gifted a third season. According to TV Guide, HBO president Casey Bloys said a season 3 is “not realistic,” since its stars “are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood.”

The official description for tonight’s episode 6, entitled “The Bad Mother,” reads “Celeste is blindsided by Mary Louise; Gordon continues to disappoint Renata; Bonnie contemplates a solution to her mother’s suffering and her own ongoing guilt; Ed entertains an unusual proposition before catching Madeline in an unguarded moment.” Expect tonight’s episode to deliver drama as well as set up the story for its climactic season 2 finale next week.

Tune in to new episodes of Big Little Lies season 2, Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.