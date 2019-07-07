Cameron Boyce Discussed Girlfriends, Who He Dated

When he died, Cameron Boyce was only 20, so he didn’t leave behind a wife. As for a girlfriend, Boyce, the Disney Channel star, attempted to tamp down rumors that he was dating various actresses throughout the years. He was typically linked with co-stars, but they were relationship rumors he and they denied.

Boyce did tell Raw in an interview that he had a good first date story. “I have a good first date story. It’s not good, it’s terrible. I took a girl up to the outlook on Mulholland, not knowing that you can’t park there past nine o’clock. And I got an $88 ticket. Yeah, read all the signs kids, just don’t do something dumb like I did,” he said in an interview with the site. He didn’t name the girl.

However, he gave another interview with TOPPtube, saying he hadn’t dated various actresses pegged as his girlfriend over the years. “I’m dating five people. I’m dating [Dove Cameron], I’m dating Sofia [Carson], I’m dating Sofia’s sister [Paulina], I’m dating Brenna [D’Amico], I’m dating Sophie [Reynolds], I’m dating everyone and I’m dating none of them,” he told the outlet, denying the rumors.

Cameron Boyce Said He Once Had a Crush on Beyonce & Shakira

Boyce told Young Hollywood in the video that his first celebrity crush was Beyonce and Shakira. The first person he was starstruck over, though, was Adam Sandler. He was also asked about his first paranormal experience and he said he had “never seen a ghost, and I’m so glad. I’m one of those people who believes in ghosts simply because I don’t want them to haunt me.”

He confirmed his first celebrity crush in an interview with Raw also, saying, “Probably Beyonce when I was like eight. Oh, ‘Beautiful Liars,’ that music video. Guys. And Shakira, stop playin’, that’s crazy. That’s a good one, that’s a good one for ya.”

He said in the video that his first kiss came when he was 11. “I had a girlfriend, and I tried to kiss her on her forehead but she went on her tippy toes…she caught my lips, and it took me by surprise, and I thought, Oh my gosh, I was just going for your forehead more. That was the most not smooth first kiss. That was not romantic at all.” He didn’t name that girlfriend.

In the interview with TOPPtube, Cameron Boyce and Dove Cameron discussed – and denied – that they had dated. “This is official,” joked Dove. They addressed the weirdest rumors they had heard.

In the video, now chillingly, Boyce said, “There was a rumor that I was dead.”

“I remember that,” laughed Dove.

She said she sent an article to a group chat. “Cam died I guess, oh wow, good to know from Twitter.”

“Cameron are you alive, what?” Boyce said replicating Dove on the chat.

“Did you die? What happened?” said Dove. “Would you die without telling us like that?” The video cuts off before he answers.

On Instagram, Boyce’s recent photos showed him with friends and don’t provide any evidence of a current girlfriend. He did post this photo with Zoe Brown, but it’s not clear whether they were just friends.

“tis the szn. two ♊️’s equals just enough planning power to throw a joint birthday party 🤣 happy birthday Zo, love you,” he wrote.

This is what Boyce’s family said to ABC News, through a spokesperson, when announcing Boyce’s death: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

