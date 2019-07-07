Cameron Boyce Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old Disney Channel star, has died, according to ABC News.

Boyce starred on Disney’s shows Descendants and Jessie. The tragic news broke in the early morning hours of July 7, 2019. According to the Blast, the death of Boyce has left fans in shock because people didn’t know he was facing an illness. Fans began to immediately fill social media with tributes despite the early morning hour when the news broke. “the way we lost such an unproblematic boy with so much potential. cameron boyce, the boy I grew up laughing at on grown ups and disney channel, is now gone. it’s still so difficult for me to register this whole thing,” wrote one distraught an on Twitter.

Another fan explained: “I don’t think adults would understand this as much as we do, we practically grew up with him, we watched him everyday on our TVs while the adults did all the necessaries. we watched him grow up. and to see him die, that’s a different level of sadness. Cameron Boyce.”

In March 2019, Boyce had given an interview with the site, Dazed, in which he discussed how he wanted his roles to be seen. “It’s important to show (characters) from every walk of life so people can say, ‘I can do that too,’ and feel like their existence is acknowledged,” he said in that interview, seemingly with everything to live for.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cameron Boyce’s Family Told ABC News They Were ‘Utterly Heartbroken’

Cameron Boyce’s family confirmed the sad news of his death to ABC News.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” a family spokesperson said Saturday.

Boyce’s death comes at a time when his career was taking off and he was branching out into an indie role in a thriller called Runt, in which he played “a neglected teen pulled into a cycle of violence,” according to Daze.

“This was the first time that someone had reached out to me and instantly believed in me, without any proof that I could handle the weight of the role. I’ve done a lot of work but it’s been a lot of Disney stuff, and a lot of children’s stuff, so the fact that someone was like ‘no I totally believe that you can do this,’ was empowering,” he told the publication, seemingly looking to the future.

2. Boyce Died From a Seizure & His Family Says His Spirit ‘Will Live on,’ Reports Say

Whenever someone dies so young, people want to know how it happened. In this case, according to The Blast, Cameron Boyce died of a seizure from what was described as an ongoing illness.

The illness was not disclosed. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family told ABC.

In a statement to ABC News, the Disney Channel also mourned Cameron Boyce, saying, “From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work. He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

3. Boyce Died in His Sleep

The Blast reported that, according to Boyce’s family, he “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

The family statement to The Blast continued: “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron.”

In the Dazed interview, Boyce discussed the concept of karma. “I wouldn’t necessarily say a practice, but recently I’ve gotten way more spiritual than I ever have been,” he said. “I’ve never been particularly religious but I have recently acknowledged the universe and it’s crazy powers, and that will probably fluctuate for the rest of my life. But I believe in a lot of things that you hear, I believe in karma, I believe that things happen for a reason. I believe that if you put an energy out into the universe, you’ll receive it back.”

4. In Addition to His Disney Work, Cameron Boyce Was a Voice Actor

Boyce could be heard voicing the character of Jake on the Disney Junior animated show, “Jake and the Neverland Pirates.” According to ABC News, Cameron Boyce was from Los Angeles, California.

The network says he made his showbiz debut at the tender age of 9 in a horror movie called Mirrors. He also acted with Adam Sandler in the movie Grown Ups before moving on to Disney Channel fame.

On the Disney show Jessie, he played Luke Ross.

5. Boyce Posted a Photo on Instagram Just a Day Ago

A day ago, as if nothing was amiss, Cameron Boyce posted a last photo on Instagram, which you can see above. Fans are already filling up his Instagram account with comments about his death. Boyce had 8.3 million followers on his Instagram page, which you can see here.

“i cannot believe this :(” wrote one. “Damn R.I.P…this is crazy,” wrote another. Another wrote simply: “R.I.P. Cameron.”

Twitter also filled up with tributes. “rip cameron boyce :( send love. you never know what could happen. tell those you love that you appreciate them. I pray for those close to him,” wrote one woman.