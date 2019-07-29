‘Feel the Morning on My Face’ Euphoria Song: Lyrics, Singer & Video

If you saw Euphoria Episode 7, there’s one song in particular that might have caught your attention. The song played while Jules was riding in a car with her friend from out of town and the lyrics read “Feel the morning on my face, ain’t a pill that I didn’t take…” What song is this? Read on to find out what we know so far about this song that hasn’t yet been officially released as of the time of publication.

The song that you heard (and that caught a lot of viewers’ attention) is by Labrinth. It’s on the Euphoria album and, according to Genius.com, it’s called Stuntin’ Like My Daddy. But this title isn’t correct, since there’s a completely different (and well-known) song called Stuntin’ Like My Daddy that a recent Euphoria episode was named after. It looks like the “morning on my face” part of the song is actually the intro to Labrinth’s song Vibes. TuneFind has the song listed as being Vibes.

Here are two unofficial videos of the song. The first is below:

And here’s another video that’s also an “unofficial” version.

The video above is a fan edit.

The song was also released by Euphoria’s YouTube channel in behind the scenes footage on July 12:

The lyrics for the song Vibes, according to Genius.com, include the following chorus:

Feel the morning on my face

Ain’t a pill that I didn’t take

Just alive tryin’

‘Cause it’s been a long day

‘Cause I’m asleep when I R.I.P

The first verse reads like this:

Flex, flex

Relax

Camera flash

And don’t forget your hashtag

Rucksack

White stacks

You’re a dead man

You better rid of that gat

You gonna run game

They don’t never run you, uh

When they bitchin’ on your name

You say “F*** you too, too”

It’s a fuckin’ cold case

Give detective no clues, clues

‘Cause I’m Indiana J

When I’m trippin’ on the juice.”

HBO released the song Vibes by Labrinth before, but they didn’t include the “feel the morning on my face” part of the song in the first release.

Now, it should be pointed out that there’s an original Stuntin’ Like My Daddy song by Lil’Wayne and this song’s lyrics are completely different, so that’s how we know that the Genius.com listing which names the song Stuntin’ Like My Daddy isn’t correct. But they did get the lyrics right. Here’s Stuntin’ Like My Daddy:

Labrinth is brilliant and this new song Vibes is no exception. The song’s even better when you hear the “feel the morning on my face” part in the beginning, like we got to hear in Episode 7 of Euphoria. An official full version of the song will likely be released soon.

This is a developing story.