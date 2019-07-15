HBO GO & NOW Are Down or Crashed: Fixes & Alternatives for ‘Euphoria’

HBO viewers often encounter problems when trying to stream HBO Go or HBO Now, especially if an episode is expected to have a large live viewership. This was especially a big problem for Game of Thrones. And although it hasn’t been at the same level for Euphoria, fans have still had some issues streaming the episodes from time to time. Here’s what to do if you encounter a problem when trying to stream from HBO Go or HBO Now.

If HBO GO or HBO NOW Crash or Won’t Load, Try Restarting the App or Watching the App on a Different Device

Sometimes the HBO servers get overloaded and the streaming services crash, and sometimes they just have glitches. You might see error messages, the service might just go completely blank, you might just see a black screen, or the screen might get stuck loading while nothing happens and no progress is made.

If HBO GO or HBO NOW are down for you tonight, first make sure your app is updated to the most recent version.

If you’re watching on a browser, try a different one. Sometimes a streaming service will have issues with one browser, like Chrome, but it will work with other browsers.

If that doesn’t help, try restarting the app or switching to a different device. Some viewers may report trouble with the website, for example, but find that an episode may load fine on their iPad or phone. Or maybe it won’t load on their iPad but it loads fine on their Xbox. For some reason, some versions of the app might work even if another one isn’t. So have another device ready to try in case the streaming services crash.

Check the HBO Go and HBO Now Twitter Accounts & Follow Troubleshooting Steps

If the fixes above don’t work, there are still a few things that you can do. Check for new tweets from HBOGoHelp or HBONowHelp (be sure and switch to “latest” rather than “top” in the Twitter timeline.) Sometimes HBO will address immediate issues on its Twitter accounts, helping users know what the problem is and what they can do. Be sure and check tweets and tweet replies from the HBO accounts, as they may address an issue in a reply rather than an original tweet.

You might also want to check for tweets sent to those accounts from viewers, to see if others are reporting a similar issue or sharing their own fixes. Sometimes viewers will share the fixes that they’ve come up with, to help each other out.

If this doesn’t work, try tweeting directly to your relevant account. HBO Go may ask you to DM them with your HBO ID, email, TV Provider, Device, bandwidth, and the troubleshooting steps you already tried. For HBO Now users, you may be asked to DM with your HBO Now email address. Remember: send this info by DM, don’t publicly tweet it.

If you need some quick troubleshooting steps from HBO Go, check out this link.

If you need troubleshooting steps for HBO Now, look here.

Alternatives if HBO GO or NOW Crash

Here are the backups, some of which can be accessed with free trials that you can use until HBO GO or HBO NOW is working for you again:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial. Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

What’s the Difference Between Go & Now?

HBO Go is one of HBO’s two streaming services. HBO Go should be your choice if you have a cable or satellite subscription that already includes HBO in the package. But unfortunately, HBO Go isn’t available with all cable companies. Some are still negotiating terms to be able to use HBO Go. If your cable company works with HBO Go, then you’ll have free access to the HBO Go streaming service as long as you have HBO with your cable or satellite package.

Watched the Pilot of #Euphoria on #hbonow and I’m stupid hooked already.

Also, now officially girl crushing on @Zendaya 🔥😍👌🏻 she’s a fcking prodigy- insane talent. — Hayley Angel (@aeroraXX) July 11, 2019

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription for this one because it’s standalone. But if you’re already paying for HBO elsewhere, you won’t get this one for free. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a one-month free trial if you want to give it a try for the finale. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges.

People Have Had Issues with the Streaming Services During Euphoria

If you’re having trouble watching Euphoria on HBO Now or Go, you’re not alone. Here’s a look at others who’ve had problems before.

Literally in the middle of #Euphoria and the @hbonow app stopped working 🥴🥴🥴🥴😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Queen T ⚡️ (@10_nayy) July 8, 2019

My @hbonow is playing games. Just cut me off from #Euphoria when Mac Miller was offering to pay for the fentanyl. — Donnie (@donniedidthat) June 24, 2019

Where can I stream #Euphoria episodes?? My HBO GO isn’t working rn 😭 — Maya W. (@maya2papaya) July 2, 2019

I know HBO GO will probably freeze and won't work, but I will try to watch #Euphoria tonight! *fingers crossed* *pls HBO work* *I beg you hbg go* — dani. (@miasthermopolis) June 30, 2019

So remember to check that your app is updated and try on a different device if you’re having issues. If every attempt fails, there are other streaming services that you can try, many with free trials as described above.