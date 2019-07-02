‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Release Date & Spoilers So Far

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, NBC’s new show Songland will help Aloe Blacc and the film’s director David Leitch find a new song for the soundtrack during tonight’s episode.

Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is set to open in theaters in the USA on August 2, 2019; the movie was originally set for a July 26 release, but was pushed back a week by Universal Studios. For a complete list of the movie’s release dates around the world, according to IMDb, click here.

IMDb’s plot summary for the film reads “Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.” The film’s official website offers a lengthier synopsis of what fans of the Fast & Furious franchise should expect from the spin-off:

“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”

Although the film premiere is still a month away, here’s what we know about Hobbs & Shaw so far:

Beware of spoilers beyond this point and stop reading if you don’t want to know anything about Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

With the release date less than a month away, details about the film have been kept under wraps for the benefit of its anticipation Summer blockbuster success. There are, however, a few spoilers and speculations that have recently leaked online.

ThatHashtagShow.com says they received exclusive spoilers from sources claiming “there will be a new background baddie pulling the strings for the new, odd couple offset from the main franchise. That villain will be none other than Keanu Reeves.” They predict that Keanu’s character will be connected to Idris Elba’s Brixton, and that viewers may not meet the mysterious villain until the end of the movie, or even in an end-credits scene to set the stage for a sequel.

Whether or not he is the “main” victim, the fact that Brixton is “cyber-genetically enhanced” means that he might have some superpowers with which to fight Hobbs & Shaw in the movie’s action-packed scenes. According to ComicBook.com, a Q&A with Dwayne Johnson following a private screening of the film revealed that some of the movie highlights include slow-motion action scenes and “The Rock’s facial expressions.”

In addition to Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vaness Kirby, and (possibly Keanu Reaves), the spin-off stars Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, and Helen Mirren.

Watch Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, in theaters starting August 2.