Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Estranged Husband Roger Mathews Are Selling Their Home Amid Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her estranged husband Roger Mathews made headlines when news that the couple had split began to spread. OK! Magazine recently reported that Farley and Mathews are selling their house amid their divorce. Their house is reportedly listed for $1.45 million. It’s 5,200 square feet and is located in Toms River, New Jersey. Photos of the home and its address are up on Trulia and you can view them here.

As for where Farley is living today, an insider told Radar Online that she has moved into a place in New York and that, “It was a big deal for Jenni to move out of the house she shared with Roger because that was the end to her.”

Farley and Mathews share two children together, son Greyson Valor and daughter Meilani Alexandra.

JWoww filed for divorce in September 2018, citing irreconcilable differences, after three years of marriage. According to People, JWoww’s filing stated, “The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation.” The ex-couple was together for five years prior to getting married.

After Mathews had posted videos online about their relationship, the situation spiraled. Additional videos were posted, with JWoww’s Jersey Shore co-star Nicole Polizzi weighing in on their relationship. The videos showed Mathews laughing about cheating on JWoww and pushing her to the floor in their kitchen. JWoww even got a restraining order against Mathews, according to E! News.

USA Today reported that Mathews slammed Polizzi for speaking out about his relationship with JWoww.

This season on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, JWoww is going through her divorce and today, the situation continues. On the show, JWoww tries to avoid the subject.

JWoww posted a lengthy statement, accusing Mathews of abuse, on her personal website. In response, Mathews said, “We’re going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address this where it should be. We’ve proven Jenni and her attorneys to be liars in the past and we will do it again. There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim. This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

JWoww then released this statement to People, “In light of the recent accusations, I would like to clarify one point: I did not post the message to Roger to cause him any upset. My intention was to protect our children and to liberate myself from all of the pain I had endured for so many years, to finally be free from the abuse and now look into the future more positively for the sake of the kids.”

Now, JWoww has a new boyfriend, who is a professional wrestler named Zack Clayton Carpinello. He’s a younger man, just 24 years of age, and JWoww has said that she and her castmates nicknamed him “24”.