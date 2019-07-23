Who Is Kyra Green on ‘Love Island USA’?

Kyra Green is one of the stars of the reality series Love Island USA, but what do we know about the contestant whose just one of six ladies on the series?

The 22-year-old hails from New York City, but currently lives in Los Angeles, and is best known as a musician. These days, she’s in a band called 212 Green with her sisters, Tori and Riley. Fans may also recognize Kyra as a competitor on the 2013 season of America’s Got Talent, where she performed Adele’s “Rumor Has It”. Check out the band here.

With over 150k followers on Instagram, Green is no stranger to the spotlight. Her Instagram bio reveals she’s currently signed to LA Models.

During last week’s episode, Kyra made it clear she’s interested in Yamen Sanders, Cashel Barnett, and Weston Richey. (Cashel made it clear he’s also interested in Kyra.) She told him that her last relationship was with a girl, which seemed to surprise him.

And what do we know about Cashel? The 27-year-old is a model and musician and hails from Sacramento, California. His CBS bio reveals that he is a “romantic who wears his heart on his sleeve. He already has a ring and is looking for the perfect girl to give it to.” The self-proclaimed “go-getter” graduated from Fordham University where he received his degree in English with a minor in Business Administration. He’s a fan of snowboarding and skateboarding and states he’s looking for someone who can make him laugh.

According to her CBS bio, Kyra often falls for the “artsy” kind of guy. Her bio goes on to read, “Kyra loves a confident guy just as much as the next girl, but it’s a fine line, as she lists her biggest turnoff as someone who is too cocky… In her spare time, Kyra likes to volunteer at different charities and she hopes to one day volunteer with her future Love Island boyfriend!”

The Show Is Based on the British Reality Series

Love Island is based on the British reality dating series and premiered in the US on July 9. It follows a group of contestants who live in Fiji, under constant video surveillance. The winning couple on the show wins $100,000. Each week, the Islander who remains single is kicked off the island.

Be sure to tune into Love Island USA, airing weeknights on CBS.

READ NEXT: Cary Stayner, The Yosemite Killer: Where Is He Today?

