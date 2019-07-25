When Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino went to jail for tax evasion, his Jersey Shore cast-mates were very supportive, showing up to see him get sentenced and cheering him up as his date to surrender in January 2019 neared. Sorrentino ended up getting married to his wife Lauren Pesce just before he had to go to prison and cameras were rolling when it all went down.

Us Weekly recently reported that Sorrentino’s wife gave an update on her relationship with Sorrentino while he’s away. Pesce said, “Mike and I are stronger than ever. We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

Sorrentino is set to get out of jail on September 12, 2019, according to Entertainment Tonight, but he may be getting out sooner. Read on for the details on his release and updates on when Sorrentino could be free.

Mike Sorrentino Could Be Released From Prison “Any Day Now”

Currently, Sorrentino is serving an 8-month sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York. According to Dan Wise, a federal prison consultant, Sorrentino could actually be released “any day now”. The Asbury Park Press also reported that Sorrentino’s cast-mate DJ Pauly D said Sorrentino will get out “very soon”. This was said when DJ Pauly D deejayed an “F Cancer” benefit on July 20, 2019, in Neptune, New Jersey.

In addition to serving his time in jail, when Sorrentino gets out of Otis, NBC News has reported that he will also serve two years of supervised release, complete 500 hours of community service, pay $123,913 in restitution, and pay a criminal fine of $10,000.”

“The Situation” Could Have to Do Time at a Halfway House

In addition to his reporting that “The Situation” may be released from jail any day, federal prison consultant Wise also told the Asbury Park Press that the reality star will most likely be released into a halfway house. Wise stated on the USA Today Network, “My estimated guess is he’ll be going home any day now between now and early next month to a federal halfway house, where he’ll spend a couple of weeks before he goes to home confinement.” He also said that at a halfway house, “There’s no partying, no drugs, nothing (at a halfway house) — he might be able to go home on weekends … Hopefully he doesn’t get complacent and have a relapse.”

In the past, as reported by the NY Daily News, Sorrentino has had addiction issues with prescription drugs and has been on the straight and narrow since overcoming his struggles. He has shown on the new Jersey Shore Family Vacation that he has made efforts to turn his life around and promote positivity.

Sorrentino admitted that he was high while filming Jersey Shore the first go ’round.

Today, Sorrentino is a paid spokesman for Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and he is working on the launch of Reset Reality, which is a project that will help to spread awareness and understanding of opioid prescription painkiller addictions, according to the NY Daily News.