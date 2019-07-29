Peter Weber Updates: What Is He Up to Today?

Peter Weber, one of the remaining contestants on The Bachelorette season 15 vying for Hannah Brown’s heart, will stand alongside Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt during the first half of tonight’s finale episode of the show and await Brown’s decision on who she will be eliminating.

Weber has been a huge fan-favorite throughout season 15 of the show, and since filming wrapped up months ago, fans might be wondering what Weber is up to today, and if he was the one Brown chose in the end.

WARNING! Some Bachelorette spoilers ahead! Continue reading for details on Weber’s life today and the controversy he was recently involved in regarding an ex-girlfriend.

His Instagram is Filled With Pictures of Friends, Family, Hannah & Airplanes

Weber’s Instagram page doesn’t give any indication on whether or not he and Brown are still together, or if she chose him in the end. This is likely due to contractual obligations with ABC which stops him from posting much about his life until the finale episodes wrap up, so it’s unclear at this time if he and Brown are together, or if she has sent him home to focus on Cameron and Wyatt.

The reality star does post plenty of pictures of his time with Brown, including the pictures above of her meeting his family. His account is filled with pictures of his day job as a pilot with Delta Airlines, as well as a few photos of himself lounging by the pool or donating blood, which he extensively promotes on his page.

“A mile of road will take you a mile. A mile of runway will take you anywhere,” he wrote on a recent photo of himself in front of an airplane. He has several pictures promoting Delta Airlines with the rest of his crew and flight attendants.

His Ex-Girlfriend Recently Spoke Out About Weber Dumping Her to be on The Bachelorette

Weber recently found himself at the center of some controversy surrounding his ex-girlfriend, who claims the reality star dumped her to be on The Bachelorette. Model Calee Lutes opened up to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month after Weber expressed during the Hometown Dates episode that he was “devastated” when he and his ex-girlfriend split up. He told the cameras that he and his ex, with whom he was “very serious and felt very deeply for,” broke up because things didn’t work out and that “it wasn’t meant to be.”

Lutes believes she is the woman Weber was talking about during the episode, and told ET that she remembers a very different, and very abrupt, end to their relationship. She told the publication that she and Weber were actually talking about moving in together when he suddenly broke things off, removed all signs of her from his social media, and left her behind without an explanation.

“He absolutely betrayed me. He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me,” she said. “Also, if all of this wasn’t bad enough, I’ve had multiple people reach out to me and tell me that he was seeing other women while we were exclusive.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the first half of The Bachelorette finale on ABC.

