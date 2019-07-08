Peyton List Posts Touching Tribute After Cameron Boyce’s Death

Peyton List, who played Cameron Boyce’s older sister in the Disney Channel series Jessie, has posted a touching tribute to Boyce on her Instagram page, in which she declared her love for the 20-year-old, who died of a seizure.

She declared herself heartbroken.

“Cameron,” she wrote. “The boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love. He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him, and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would’ve been without his guidance, patience, and love. I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard. Cameron I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always. There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you.”

The post has accrued more than 3 million likes on Instagram.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said for Boyce’s family to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Other co-stars of Cameron Boyce have weighed in after his death from an unspecified medical issue.

Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce’s Jessie co-star, has not yet made a direct comment, but, on July 8, Debby updated her Instagram story to include an inspirational video clip of Cameron Boyce giving a speech. “It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for,” Boyce said in the speech. “But we need to use our resources and what we have. We’re all in here wearing suits. We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people, other people, people who need us!”

Debby also changed her Instagram profile pic after Cameron’s death from one of herself to one showing what appears to be clouds in the sky. You can read more about that here.

Charles Esten (Boyce’s dad on Jessie) wrote a tribute to Cameron on Twitter. It read: “My family and I are devastated today, by the loss of our young and amazing friend, Cameron Boyce. Years before I was blessed to play his father on JESSIE, we were blessed to know him and his wonderful family at the elementary school our kids all attended together. It was there we were introduced to his endless talent, kindness, and joy for living. At his very 1st talent show, little Cameron’s dancing lit up the stage, and left everyone on their feet, cheering . It was clear to all that he was destined to be the star he would soon become. And yet, Cameron never carried himself with anything but kindness, humility, effortless grace, and great humor. Even as his star ascended with JESSIE, and he began to receive the type of fame that can change people, I never saw that change. Not even a little. It was a joy to work with him on JESSIE, as it was with all the wonderful young stars of that beloved show. They were as close as actual brothers and sisters to one another, and still are, and my heart breaks for them today..”

Other co-stars of the actor have already offered up heart breaking tributes to him. “I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” wrote Skai Jackson. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel.”

She followed that up with a post declaring her love for him.

The actor Adam Sandler, who starred with Boyce in the 2010 movie Grown Ups, spoke for many when he wrote: “Too young. Too sweet. Too funny.”

“Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

