How to Stream & Download ‘Revenge of the Dreamers III’

Dreamville is set to release its third compilation tonight. The album is titled Revenge of the Dreamers III, and will be the label’s second release of the month, following the EP ROTD3.COM. It was prefaced by the promo singles “Down Bad” and “LamboTruck.”
Revenge of the Dreamers III will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (July 4) or midnight ET on Friday (July 5) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
The compilation has been teased since January. It will feature verses from the Dreamville roster, which includes J. Cole, Omen, Bas, J.I.D. and Ari Lennox. In an interview with XXL, the label’s president, Ibrahim Hamad spoke on the recording process. “[The idea for rap camp] came about some time in November [or] December,” he revealed. “The way we did Revenge of the Dreamers II was me grabbing records and putting them together, maybe sending one to somebody to throw a verse on and then coming to Cole. I was like, ‘We got new energy, a whole new camp of people. Let’s try for the first time to really get in and work.'”
“The idea of that [10-day] window was ’cause I knew Bas was coming back from Africa and it was before he went on tour on the West Coast. And I knew J.I.D. was going on tour,” Hamad continued. “It was the only window to get everybody together. We knew it was either going to be Atlanta or L.A. I’m glad we picked Atlanta because it just has a different culture. L.A. would’ve been real industry. [In] Atlanta, the energy was just right. A lot of producers were already there. We knew that Tree Sound was a spot that was big enough and had a lot of rooms that we always rock with.”
In addition to the compilation, Dreamville released a documentary titled Revenge. The 30-minute documentary focuses on the label’s top artist, J. Cole, and how he went about collaborating with peers like Omen and J.I.D. “When I meet other artists in the game, I really do fuck with them and have great conversations with them,” the rapper stated. “But the outside world don’t know that, because I’m so secluded in a sense. And I realized that. My whole career, I’ve been f**kin’ in a room with me and at most a select few people I f**ked with.”