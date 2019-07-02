When Is the Next New Episode of RHOBH? Is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tonight?

If you are a fan of Bravo’s hit, long-running reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that new episodes of season 9 have been airing on the network on Tuesday nights at 9/8c. If you are a fan of RHOBH, you also are likely looking forward to the season’s next episode, and may be wondering why it isn’t airing tonight and when it will be available for your viewing pleasure. Don’t worry, we have the answers you need.

Although Bravo’s primetime TV schedule says that there will be a “new” episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on tonight in the reality show’s normal 9pm ET timeslot, it is a special bonus content episode rather than a continuation of the season’s storylines. TV Guide’s description of the “special episode” reveals that it wil be “featuring additional content, exclusive fun facts and behind-the-scenes insight surrounding Camille’s lavish wedding.”

Bravo’s schedule indicates that the special behind-the-scenes episode will be a two and a half hours long. After it ends at 11:30pm ET, Bravo will immediately air it again for viewers who missed it the first time around. Before its 9pm ET air time, Bravo will play reruns of the most recent season 9 episodes (19 and 20).

The next new episode, which is the season 9 finale, will air on Tuesday, July 9, during the show’s normal 9/8c time.

The official synopsis for next week’s episode, entitled “Hurrican Camille,” reads “When Kyle hosts a party, Camille is eager to settle the score with Teddi, Dorit and Lisa Rinna; Denise loses her cool; Kim updates Kyle on where she stands with Lisa Rinna; Kyle reveals she had an encounter with Lisa Vanderpump.” The following week, on July 16, part one of season 9 reunion will air.

Last month, RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump announced that season 9 would be her last with the reality series. Furthermore, she said that she did not participate in the season 9 reunion. When the Daily Mail asked Vanderpump if she’d be at the reunion, she replied “The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now.” Of her future on the reality show and desire to stay a part of the cast, she added “I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly. So … no.”

If this is really the end of Lisa Vanderpump’s time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that means that next week’s season 9 finale episode will be the last time fans get to see her on the show. She will, however, be continuing Vanderpump Rules, so not to worry – her time on reality TV is far from over.

Tune in to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.