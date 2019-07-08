Hannah Brown Winner Spoilers: Is She Engaged? Who Does She Pick?

For all you fans out there who cannot wait to see who Hannah Brown picks at the end of The Bachelorette 2019, we have all the info you need on the season 15 winner. Does Brown get her happy ending? Is she engaged? Is she still together with the man who wins? But, before we get into all the details on who won Brown’s heart on the finale, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do NOT want to know who Brown ends up with on the finale or what she’s up to today.

Initially, Bachelorette blogger Reality Steve said that frontrunner Tyler Cameron is the winner this season, but, he ended up correcting himself and revealed that Cameron is actually the runner-up. The winner, according to Reality Steve, is Jed Wyatt. Steve explained that, “3 weeks ago I started hearing that Hannah was with Jed and not Tyler. Started looking into it, and the Tuesday before I left for Vegas is when I got the most interesting tip about a possible Hannah and Jed engagement. So I’ve spent the better part of the last two weeks doing all I can to figure out its legitimacy. And now I finally feel comfortable and can report: Hannah chose Jed at the end and they are engaged.”

But, that’s not the only big news. In recent weeks, an ex-girlfriend of Jed Wyatt named Haley Stevens has come out and claimed she was dating Whyatt when he left to film The Bachelorette with Brown. She also claimed that he was only on The Bachelorette to further his career, which is something Wyatt actually discussed on the show.

Since stories about Wyatt and Stevens have come out, there have been major developments in Wyatt’s relationship with Brown. According to Reality Steve, they are no longer together. First, Brown reportedly broke off the engagement and then, she ended the relationship. Reality Steve reported that “After Hannah and Jed got engaged in Greece, shortly thereafter, Jed told Hannah about Haley. So Haley doing the media rounds two weeks ago is not the first time Hannah had heard about her or knew who she was. As for how soon after the engagement Jed told her, I don’t know the exact day.” But, perhaps Brown didn’t know the whole situation with Stevens because Steve also stated, “Hannah and Jed are done completely. She’s broken off the relationship altogether. She’s not trying or hoping for it to work out. They are done.”

After the Bachelorette break up news came out, Reality Steve commended Brown online, writing, “Let’s be honest, I don’t think she had much of a choice here. She would’ve been crucified for keeping him around after taking such a firm stance this season on women empowerment. So good on her. She did the right thing and I don’t think a single one of us is upset it’s over with Jed.”

So, Hannah Brown gets engaged to Jed Wyatt but ends up breaking up with him and there are reports she did it on-camera, so fans may get an up-close-and-personal look at what went down between the two of them.