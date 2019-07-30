‘The Boys’: Who Are the Seven Supes & What Are Their Powers?

In Amazon’s new series The Boys, Vought Corporation has pretty much taken over the superhero industry and is representing more than 200 superheroes around the country. But the most special of these supes are “The Seven,” and these are the characters who get the biggest focus in the series. Who are The Seven and what are their powers? How do their powers compare to the comics? Read on for more details.

Homelander

Meet Homelander – the superhero this world deserves#TheBoysTV arrives on Prime Video tomorrow pic.twitter.com/9ENPIirePL — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) July 25, 2019

Homelander is basically the Superman character of The Boys. He seems to be the most powerful of all the “supes.” He can fly, he’s bullet-proof/invulnerable, he has super hearing, X-ray vision (but he can’t see through zinc), laser vision that is VERY deadly, and he has super strength. His senses of hearing and smell also let him tell when someone’s adrenaline is racing or when their heart is beating extra fast. It’s unclear if he has super speed too. Probably not to the extent that A-Train does, since A-Train is the fastest man alive. But he is faster than the average person, for certain.

He’s the leader of the group and it seems like everything about him is basically extra powerful.

Queen Maeve

Queen Maeve can’t fly and relies on Homelander if they have to get somewhere fast. But other than that, she’s incredibly powerful. She’s also bullet-proof and invulnerable. She has super strength, can leap “super” far, has durability and stamina, and she’s amazing at hand-to-hand combat.

Black Noir

My hopes for season 2 of #TheBoysTV, that Black Noir gets more screen time, see him in action. pic.twitter.com/EKqOebpEI8 — Chromed Angel ❄️ (@lpagan2376) July 30, 2019

Black Noir is the one superhero that we encounter the least in the show. But he appears to have enhanced strength, durability, and reflexes like most of the other supes. He’s stealthy, trained in advanced hand-to-hand combat, and very skilled with knife fighting and throwing. And he has mad piano skills.

Translucent

Translucent isn’t technically invisible, even though he appears to be. His skin is made of a carbon meta material that refracts light rays so he can’t be seen. He also has unbreakable, impenetrable skin.

A-Train

A-Train’s big power seems to be super speed and everything that comes along with it, like super-fast reflexes, super agility, and stamina. However, we learn that he does have to eat a lot of extra calories to make up for how fast he moves (kind of like The Flash.) He may be faster than “laser vision” from other supes, but it’s unclear how he stacks up against Homelander’s laser vision. He may also have accelerated healing. And he may have his own version of super strength, although of course it’s not at the level of Homelander’s strength.

The Deep

The Deep’s best powers are used underwater. He can communicate with all sorts of sea creatures, from dolphins to lobsters. He can swim fast, breathe underwater, and appears to have enhanced strength and durability like most of the others.

Starlight

Starlight has her own kind of light/heat vision that’s incredibly damaging, along with a light energy projection ability that comes from her entire body. She can blind someone if she turns on her full light strength, and she can blast someone like a laser weapon. She also has enhanced strength and durability and can absorb electricity. Her strength is not at the level of Homelander, but it’s not something to be ignored. She can lift a car and punch a wall into pieces.

Former Seven: Lamplighter

Starlight is replacing Lamplighter, a member of The Seven who just recently retired. We don’t know much about Lamplighter – we never actually see him in the series. But it appears that he has the power to manipulate fire and use it as a weapon. He has some kind of pyrokinesis ability.

Of course, there are others with powers in the series. For example, Ezekiel is such a major character that it almost seems like he’s one of The Seven, but he’s not.

READ NEXT: The Boys Season 2: Renewal & Filming Details