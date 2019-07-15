Tyler Cameron: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans have fallen in love with Tyler Cameron this season on The Bachelorette, but will he take home the final rose?

The fate of Tyler and Hannah’s relationship is still up in the air, but as the season draws to a close, only time will tell whether they’re destined to be together.

What should you know about Tyler? How old is he, and where did he go to college? Read on, but beware of spoilers!

Do not continue reading if you do not want to know how The Bachelorette concludes!

1. He Played College Football at Wake Forest

Tyler played college football at Wake Forest as the backup Quarterback for two years before transferring to Florida Atlantic University, where he played wide receiver for two years, according to Reality Steve.

2. He Is a Male Model

Tyler works as a model for Next Models. You can check out his profile on the company’s website here.

According to his Instagram bio, he is also represented by Soul Arts Management in NYC.

3. Hannah Has Concerns About Her Physical Relationship With Tyler

**Spoilers below***

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah tells Tyler she doesn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite with him. In an exclusive clip obtained by People, Hannah shares, “I feel like our relationship has been so fun, so easy getting to know each other… But there is a concern for me about our physical relationship. It is a huge part of our relationship.”

She goes on to say she is “so captivated about being around you and you holding me and kissing me — like, I just want that, I do…” but that there is something missing.

It’s then that Hannah pulls out the Fantasy Suite envelope, and tells Tyler, “I don’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite.” Multiple outlets have reported that this is just a teaser for tonight, and that the two really do go into the Fantasy Suite together.

4. He Is Runner-Up This Season on ‘The Bachelorette’

Unfortunately, Cameron doesn’t take home the final rose on this season of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Instead, that rose goes to Jed Wyatt. But as many people know by now, Hannah’s engagement to Jed came to a screeching halt just weeks after the finale episode was filmed. Why? Because he had a girlfriend right before going on the show.

A couple of weeks ago, a woman named Haley Stevens said that before Jed went on the show, Jed called her and said, “I love you and I’ll call you when I get back.” She also claimed that Jed only went on the reality series for his career. And to put it light, it’s gotten extremely messy since then.

Jed has remained quiet, and that’s likely due to contractual obligations from ABC. Chances are, he’ll have a lot to say when the After the Final Rose episode airs.

5. He’s From Jupiter, Florida

Tyler is 26, and from Jupiter, Florida. On tonight’s episode, Hannah will visit Tyler’s family for hometown dates, where the two suit up and go for a dip.

According to his Bachelorette bio, his main job is as a general contractor.

His Bachelorette bio also reveals that he has an MBA from Florida Atlantic University. It goes on to read, “When he’s not working, he’s spending time with his family, scuba diving and hanging out with his rescue dog, Harley. Tyler’s only been in one serious relationship but says he will know when he meets the right one because that love will “smack him right in the face.”