4th of July NYC Fireworks 2019 Locations: Where to Watch the Show

The annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks celebrates another year with another huge display of fireworks for the holiday, shooting up over the NYC skyline. Whether you’re in Manhattan, Queens or Brooklyn, you can watch the fireworks for miles around. Check out our rundown of the fireworks schedule, unobstructed views of the display and more below. And, for those who are not in the area, you can watch the fireworks show on television or via live stream online from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

According to CNTraveler, this year, the fireworks will go off downtown, launching from the Brooklyn Bridge and four barges in the East River between Brooklyn Heights and the South Street Seaport.

Best Places to Watch Fireworks In NYC

In the past, the following have proven to have good views of the fireworks:

– Your own window/terrace or a friend’s home

– Brooklyn Bridge Park

– 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

– Berry Park

– Carl Schurz Park

– Brooklyn Grange rooftop at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

– The Seaport District

– South Street Seaport (Pier 17 at the Seaport will be closed, according to NY Curbed.)

– Manhatta Restaurant

– Murry Bergtraum High School

– Celestine Restaurant

– Cecconi’s

– Sugarcane

– Grand Ferry Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

– Coney Island

– East River State Park

– One World Observatory

– Empire State Building

– East River Promenade (Can be accessed via Pike Slip and Cherry Street, as well as Market Street and Cherry Street.)

– Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive

– Sister City Bar

– Brooklyn Heights Promenade

– Liberty State Park

Some of the above options are free, while others may have ticketed events going on. The options with prices are the bars and restaurants.

According to ABC 7, spectators can also watch the fireworks display from elevated parts of FDR Drive. These entry points include:

– Broad Street and Water Street

– Pearl Street and Dover Street

– Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and St. James Place

– Pearl Street and St. James Place

– Montgomery Street and Cherry Street

Brooklyn entry points include:

– Furman Street and Joralemon Street

– Furman Street and Old Fulton Street

– New Dock Street and Water Street

– Atlantic Ave and Bridge Park Drive

Subways and Trains are ideal for heading to points of interest today, but be sure to check your local train schedule, which could be running on a holiday schedule.

Other fireworks displays in the area include the Coney Island’s Fourth of July celebration or Jersey City’s Freedom & Fireworks Festival.

Most displays will take place between 9 and 10 p.m. ET, while the Macy’s Fireworks are designated to star around 9:25 p.m. ET and last approximately 25 minutes. You can find a map of prime viewing locations for the Macy’s 4th of July Spectacular here. Find the best places to watch the show.

This year’s Macy’s Fireworks event is hosted by Derek Hough and Ciara, with performances from artists including Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley. It will broadcast live on the NBC channel, so tune in to watch unless you’re jumping at the chance to watch the display in person. Other televised fireworks shows for the 4th of July tonight are the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and A Capitol Fourth from D.C.