‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoilers: Who Is Performing Tonight? 8/20/2019

The quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent 2019 are in full swing and now its time for the golden buzzer winners to reappear on the live shows, along with the rest of the remaining contestants. The quarterfinals for season 14 include a variety of acts and a wildcard contestant as well. But, before we get into the spoilers on which performers are on part 1 of the quarterfinals, here is a list of the 36 acts and wildcards announced so far.
AGT 2019 Quarterfinals Contestants
Blacklight painter Alex Dowis
Singer Ansley Burns (Wildcard)
Singer Benicio Bryant
Beatboxing Group Berywam
Danger Act Bir Khalsa
Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Golden Buzzer winner)
Singer Carmen Carter
Singer Charlotte Summers
Music Artist Chris Kläfford
Detroit Youth Choir (Golden Buzzer winner)
Magician Dom Chambers
Impressionist Greg Morton
Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous
Singer and Rapper Joseph Allen (Golden Buzzer winner)
Singing Pianist Kodi Lee (Golden Buzzer winner)
Dance Group Light Balance Kids (Golden Buzzer winner)
Dog Act Lukas & Falco
Singer Sophie Pecora (Golden Buzzer winner)
Singer Luke Islam
Opera Singer Emanne Beasha (Golden Buzzer winner)
Drill Dance Team Emerald Belles
Magician Eric Chien
Vocal Group GFORCE
Tambourinist Gonzo
Singer MacKenzie
Music Artist Marcin Patrzalek
Contortionist Dancer Marina Mazepa
Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Opera Singer and Danger Act Nick & Lindsay
Stand-Up Comedian
Acrobatic Dance Group V.Unbeatable (Golden Buzzer winner)
Vocal Group Voices of Service
Singer Robert Finley
“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Quarterfinals Part 2
Last week, the contestants who performed on part 1 of the quarterfinals were Alex Dowis, Ansley Burns, Bir Khalsa, Carmen Carter, Emerald Belles, GFORCE, Greg Morton, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, Sophie Pecora, and Voices of Service. Now let’s get to the spoilers on which contestants are performing on tonight’s show.
Charlotte Summers
Chris Kläfford
Joseph Allen
Light Balance Kids
Marina Mazepa
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Nick & Lindsay
Robert Finley
Ryan Niemiller
The Sentimentalists
Tyler Butler-Figueroa
V.Unbeatable
Also appearing on the show this week, most likely during the live results show on Wednesday, is singer Susan Boyle.
AGT 2019 Quarterfinals Schedule
When it comes to the remaining AGT schedule for the show this season, starting with the quarterfinals, this is the episode rundown.
Quarterfinals: The performances for the quarterfinals will air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When they are over, 22 acts will continue on in the competition, including a wildcard contestant.
Semifinals: For the semifinals, the performances will be on September 3, and September 10, 2019, with the results shows airing on the Wednesdays after, on September 4 and September 11, 2019. The top 10 acts will make it through to the finals.
Finals: The finale performances will air on September 17, 2019, with the live result show on September 18, 2019. Only one act will be made the winner of season 14, taking home a $1 million prize. They will also have the opportunity to headline their own show in Las Vegas, Nevada.
For those confused about voting, we have a rundown on part 1 of the quarterfinals voting here. And, for more details on the AGT Dunkin’ Save, which is used during live shows, you can find additional info here.
Tune in to watch America’s Got Talent on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the NBC network.