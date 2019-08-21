‘America’s Got Talent’ Spoilers: Who Is Performing Tonight? 8/20/2019

The quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent 2019 are in full swing and now its time for the golden buzzer winners to reappear on the live shows, along with the rest of the remaining contestants. The quarterfinals for season 14 include a variety of acts and a wildcard contestant as well. But, before we get into the spoilers on which performers are on part 1 of the quarterfinals, here is a list of the 36 acts and wildcards announced so far.

AGT 2019 Quarterfinals Contestants

Blacklight painter Alex Dowis

Singer Ansley Burns (Wildcard)

Singer Benicio Bryant

Beatboxing Group Berywam

Danger Act Bir Khalsa

Violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Golden Buzzer winner)

Singer Carmen Carter

Singer Charlotte Summers

Music Artist Chris Kläfford

Detroit Youth Choir (Golden Buzzer winner)

Magician Dom Chambers

Impressionist Greg Morton

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Singer and Rapper Joseph Allen (Golden Buzzer winner)

Singing Pianist Kodi Lee (Golden Buzzer winner)

Dance Group Light Balance Kids (Golden Buzzer winner)

Dog Act Lukas & Falco

Singer Sophie Pecora (Golden Buzzer winner)

Singer Luke Islam

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha (Golden Buzzer winner)

Drill Dance Team Emerald Belles

Magician Eric Chien

Vocal Group GFORCE

Tambourinist Gonzo

Singer MacKenzie

Music Artist Marcin Patrzalek

Contortionist Dancer Marina Mazepa

Acrobatic Trio the Messoudi Brothers

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Opera Singer and Danger Act Nick & Lindsay

Stand-Up Comedian

Acrobatic Dance Group V.Unbeatable (Golden Buzzer winner)

Vocal Group Voices of Service

Singer Robert Finley

“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Quarterfinals Part 2

Last week, the contestants who performed on part 1 of the quarterfinals were Alex Dowis, Ansley Burns, Bir Khalsa, Carmen Carter, Emerald Belles, GFORCE, Greg Morton, Kodi Lee, Luke Islam, Messoudi Brothers, Sophie Pecora, and Voices of Service. Now let’s get to the spoilers on which contestants are performing on tonight’s show.

Charlotte Summers

Chris Kläfford

Joseph Allen

Light Balance Kids

Marina Mazepa

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Nick & Lindsay

Robert Finley

Ryan Niemiller

The Sentimentalists

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

V.Unbeatable

Also appearing on the show this week, most likely during the live results show on Wednesday, is singer Susan Boyle.

AGT 2019 Quarterfinals Schedule

When it comes to the remaining AGT schedule for the show this season, starting with the quarterfinals, this is the episode rundown.

Quarterfinals: The performances for the quarterfinals will air on August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2019. The quarterfinals results shows will air on August 14, August 21, and August 28, 2019. When they are over, 22 acts will continue on in the competition, including a wildcard contestant.

Semifinals: For the semifinals, the performances will be on September 3, and September 10, 2019, with the results shows airing on the Wednesdays after, on September 4 and September 11, 2019. The top 10 acts will make it through to the finals.

Finals: The finale performances will air on September 17, 2019, with the live result show on September 18, 2019. Only one act will be made the winner of season 14, taking home a $1 million prize. They will also have the opportunity to headline their own show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For those confused about voting, we have a rundown on part 1 of the quarterfinals voting here. And, for more details on the AGT Dunkin’ Save, which is used during live shows, you can find additional info here.

Tune in to watch America’s Got Talent on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the NBC network.