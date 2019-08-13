AGT 2019 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Live Shows

America’s Got Talent 2019 is here and tonight kicks off the live shows. The quarterfinals are starting and contestants are performing for America’s votes and the contestants performing on tonight’s show are listed below. Viewers at home are vital to the performers when it comes to deciding the fates of each act.

If you want your favorite contestants to move forward to other rounds in the competition, then voting is key. And, there are several voting methods available for viewers to use.

Whether you use the official voting app, cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote via phone, or use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote, there are many options to choose from. Read on for all the details below.

Voting for Contestants

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, AGT has the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs, and they will be listed as they become available during showtime. Voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. The contestants appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Alex Dowis

Ansley Burns

Bir Khalsa

Carmen Carter

Emerald Belles

GFORCE

Greg Morton

Kodi Lee

Luke Islam

Messoudi Brothers

Sophie Pecora

Voices of Service

The voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so be sure to get your votes in. If you are using the AGT app to vote, you can save your favorite contestants during the live voting shows and save the acts of your choice during results nights, just like the other methods. The lives shows will air twice per week, with performances going on Tuesday nights and live results on Wednesday nights.

AGT 2019 Voting App & Online Voting

With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can also play along with America during the performances. In addition, fans can vote for their favorite acts during the live voting episodes, save acts during results nights, share their favorite performers on Facebook, and tweet to cast members on the show (the judges and host) straight from the app.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes here.

With the help of America’s votes tonight and into the morning, some acts will be put through on tomorrow night’s results show, while others will be eliminated. Acts from the middle percentages of the votes will have the opportunity to be saved by America live. Only one act will be saved by live voting (aka the Dunkin Save) and another act will then be saved by the judges.

The live results shows will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.