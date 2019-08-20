Who Gets Eliminated on AGT Tonight? 8/20/2019

The quarterfinals continue on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The episode will see popular acts from previous rounds return with the hopes of impressing the judges and and making it through to the season 14 live rounds. But which contestants will be eliminated during tonight’s episode?

The synopsis for the episode reads, “Performers take the stage live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as judging is turned over to the American viewing audience; with judges Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.”

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens and who gets eliminated on season 14 episode 14 of America’s Got Talent.

For a recap of last week’s episode, here are the seven acts who have already been put through to the semifinals: acrobatic trio Messoudi Brothers, vocal group Voices of Service, singer Ansley Burns, blacklight painter Alex Dowis, singer Luke Islam, singer/pianist Kodi Lee and impressionist Greg Morton.

Read on for a list of the performers who will take the stage tonight:

Charlotte Summers is a singer who wowed the judges with her youth and her vocal talent.

Chris Klafford will look to duplicate the fireworks he conjured up during his previous singing audition.

Joseph Allen is a singer who managed to land the hallowed Golden Buzzer during his first audition.

Light Balance Kids is a dance group who has their sights set on winning the entire competition.

Marina Mazepa is a dancer and contortionist who will hope to bend her way to victory.

Ndlovu Youth Choir commanded the audiences’ attention with their soaring vocals, and all eyes will be on them to see if they can replicate it.

Nick & Lindsay is a sideshow act who specialize in death-defying acts.

Robert Finley is an opera singer who knocked the panel of judges on their back foot with his soaring vocals.

Ryan Niemiller is a comedian who mines humor from his physical disability.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa is the second Golden Buzzer winner who will take the stage tonight, and he’s undoubtedly a performer to keep an eye on heading into the live round.

V. Unbeatable is the third and final Golden Buzzer winner who returns tonight.

The Sentimentalists are a mentalist group who joins the fray as this week’s wild card act.

In addition to the competitive performances during tonight’s episode, Susan Boyle will be singing as the special guest on Wednesday’s results show. Boyle is a former Britain’s Got Talent star and America’s Got Talent: The Champions finalist. During a recent interview with People, Boyle talked about how much she enjoyed the show and interacting with judge Simon Cowell.

“Simon is the biggest inspiration in my career. He’s been my boss for almost 10 years, and I strive to make him proud,” she explained. “He inspires me to continue and strive for perfection,” she says, adding that he’s the “best boss in the world.”