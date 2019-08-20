AGT 2019 Voting: How to Vote for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight 8/20/2019

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent is underway and tonight is part 2 of the quarterfinals. The live shows started last week and contestants are continuing to perform for America’s votes. The acts who are performing on tonight’s show are listed below. Viewers at home are key to the performers when it comes to picking who moves on in the competition, as their votes have all the power.

If you want your favorite acts to move forward to the next round in the competition, then voting is essential. There are several voting methods available for viewers to use, none of which include phone numbers. So, if you are trying to find out how to vote for contestants by phone, this method does not currently exist. The methods available are the official voting app, voting online via the AGT website, or using your Xfinity X1 remote to vote. Read on for all the details below.

AGT 2019 Voting Window & Contestants

If you would like to cast your votes online, AGT, voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the open voting window. The acts appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Charlotte Summers

Chris Kläfford

Joseph Allen

Light Balance Kids

Marina Mazepa

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Nick & Lindsay

Robert Finley

Ryan Niemiller

The Sentimentalists

Tyler Butler-Figueroa

V.Unbeatable

The AGT voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so make sure that you get your votes in by the end of the voting time allowance. If you are using the AGT app to cast your votes, you can save your favorite contestants during the live shows, as well as during results nights.

The lives shows air two times per week, with performances going on Tuesday nights and live results on Wednesday nights.

AGT Online Voting 2019

With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, fans can vote for their favorite acts during the live episodes, save acts during results shows, share their favorite performers on Facebook, and tweet to cast members on the show (the judges and host) straight from the app.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app for 2019 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

For online voting, AGT fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes here.

According to NBC, when it comes to Xfinity X1 users, “Cable customers with an X1 set-top box can vote using the remote. While Xfinity XI users only have until one hour after the end of “AGT” in their respective time zones, those casting their votes via the app or online have until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT to register and submit their choices.”

With the help of at-home voters tonight and into the morning, some acts will be put through on tomorrow night’s results show, while others will be eliminated. A total of 12 acts perform tonight.

The live results shows will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.