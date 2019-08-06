‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019 Schedule for AGT Live Shows

America’s Got Talent 2019 concludes its season 14 Judges’ Cuts on August 6, 2019 and then the live shows begin, starting with the quarterfinals. Read on below for a rundown on the remaining acts performing on episode 4 of the Judges’ Cuts, the live show schedule and more.

AGT 2019 Judges Cuts & Live Show Contestants

Former talk show icon Jay Leno is the fourth guest judge to participate in the Judges’ Cuts this season and he will be able to give a golden buzzer pass to the live shows to one lucky act. And, ahead of the episode airing, Gold Derby reported that Leno had refused to “be mean” to contestants. Leno stated, “I think I was a fair judge. I know how hard people work and I never wanted to be cruel or mean. I think I found the good points in everybody — it’s just some were better than others.” Host Terry Crews added that Leno is “the kind of judge who has seen it all, heard it all, knows it all and will tell the truth … He really has no reason to hold back anything. We’re gonna see gangster Jay on this one!”

When it comes to the acts performing tonight, they include:

Jordan Ravi – Singer

Zack & Stan – Magicians

Emanne Beasha – Opera Singer

Charlotte Summers – Singer

Jonathan Burns – Contortionist

Callie Day – Singer

Dominguez Poodles – Dog Act

SOS – Magician

DM Nation – Dance Group

Nicholas Connors – Singer

Jackie Fabulous – Stand-up Comedienne

Benicio Bryant – Singer

Voices of Service – Vocal Group

Eric Chien – Magician

Kara with a “K” – Stand-up Comedienne

Victor Moiseev – Juggler

Marina Mazepa – Contortionist Dancer

Ben Trigger – Burlesque Dancer

The contestants definitely heading into the live shows so far include:

Alex Dowis – Variety Blacklight Painter

Berywam – Beatboxing Group

Bir Khalsa – Danger Group

Carmen Carter – Singer

Chris Kläfford – Singer and Guitarist

Detroit Youth Choir

Dom Chambers – Magician

Emerald Belles – Drill Dance Team

GFORCE – Vocal Group

Gonzo – Tambourinist

Greg Morton – Impressionist

Joseph Allen – Singer and Rapper

Kodi Lee – Singer and Pianist

Light Balance Kids – Light-Up Dance Group

Lukas & Falco – Animals Dog Act

Luke Islam Yellow – Singer

MacKenzie – Singer

Marcin Patrzalek – Guitarist

Messoudi Brothers – Acrobatic Group

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Nick & Lindsay – Variety Opera Singer and Danger Act

Robert Finley – Singer

Ryan Niemiller – Stand-up Comedian

Sophie Pecora – Singer and Guitarist

Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist

V.Unbeatable – Acrobatic Dance Group

“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Schedule

With the Judges’ Cuts ending, it’s time for the quarterfinals to start. And, in addition to the live shows beginning, the show will change to airing twice per week, instead of just one night. AGT will air on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with performances on Tuesdays and live results on Wednesdays. For example, the first quarterfinals will air on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and the live results for this episode will air on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Tuesday episodes will run two hours long, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while Wednesday shows are in an hour time slot from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

According to Good Housekeeping, there will be six episodes for the quarterfinals, which will run until August 28, 2019. Then, there will be four semifinal episodes, which will air until September 11, 2019. The two-part finale dates for season 14 are September 17th and 18th.