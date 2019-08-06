‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019 Schedule for AGT Live Shows

America’s Got Talent 2019 concludes its season 14 Judges’ Cuts on August 6, 2019 and then the live shows begin, starting with the quarterfinals. Read on below for a rundown on the remaining acts performing on episode 4 of the Judges’ Cuts, the live show schedule and more.
AGT 2019 Judges Cuts & Live Show Contestants
Former talk show icon Jay Leno is the fourth guest judge to participate in the Judges’ Cuts this season and he will be able to give a golden buzzer pass to the live shows to one lucky act. And, ahead of the episode airing, Gold Derby reported that Leno had refused to “be mean” to contestants. Leno stated, “I think I was a fair judge. I know how hard people work and I never wanted to be cruel or mean. I think I found the good points in everybody — it’s just some were better than others.” Host Terry Crews added that Leno is “the kind of judge who has seen it all, heard it all, knows it all and will tell the truth … He really has no reason to hold back anything. We’re gonna see gangster Jay on this one!”
When it comes to the acts performing tonight, they include:
Jordan Ravi – Singer
Zack & Stan – Magicians
Emanne Beasha – Opera Singer
Charlotte Summers – Singer
Jonathan Burns – Contortionist
Callie Day – Singer
Dominguez Poodles – Dog Act
SOS – Magician
DM Nation – Dance Group
Nicholas Connors – Singer
Jackie Fabulous – Stand-up Comedienne
Benicio Bryant – Singer
Voices of Service – Vocal Group
Eric Chien – Magician
Kara with a “K” – Stand-up Comedienne
Victor Moiseev – Juggler
Marina Mazepa – Contortionist Dancer
Ben Trigger – Burlesque Dancer
The contestants definitely heading into the live shows so far include:
Alex Dowis – Variety Blacklight Painter
Berywam – Beatboxing Group
Bir Khalsa – Danger Group
Carmen Carter – Singer
Chris Kläfford – Singer and Guitarist
Detroit Youth Choir
Dom Chambers – Magician
Emerald Belles – Drill Dance Team
GFORCE – Vocal Group
Gonzo – Tambourinist
Greg Morton – Impressionist
Joseph Allen – Singer and Rapper
Kodi Lee – Singer and Pianist
Light Balance Kids – Light-Up Dance Group
Lukas & Falco – Animals Dog Act
Luke Islam Yellow – Singer
MacKenzie – Singer
Marcin Patrzalek – Guitarist
Messoudi Brothers – Acrobatic Group
Ndlovu Youth Choir
Nick & Lindsay – Variety Opera Singer and Danger Act
Robert Finley – Singer
Ryan Niemiller – Stand-up Comedian
Sophie Pecora – Singer and Guitarist
Tyler Butler-Figueroa – Violinist
V.Unbeatable – Acrobatic Dance Group
“America’s Got Talent” 2019 Schedule
With the Judges’ Cuts ending, it’s time for the quarterfinals to start. And, in addition to the live shows beginning, the show will change to airing twice per week, instead of just one night. AGT will air on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, with performances on Tuesdays and live results on Wednesdays. For example, the first quarterfinals will air on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, and the live results for this episode will air on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.
Tuesday episodes will run two hours long, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while Wednesday shows are in an hour time slot from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT.
According to Good Housekeeping, there will be six episodes for the quarterfinals, which will run until August 28, 2019. Then, there will be four semifinal episodes, which will air until September 11, 2019. The two-part finale dates for season 14 are September 17th and 18th.