AGT 2019 Voting: How to Vote for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tonight 8/27/2019

Season 14 of America’s Got Talent is well into the competition and tonight is part 3 of the quarterfinals. The live shows give the contestants a chance to perform for America’s votes, in hopes they can make their way into the semifinals. The acts who are performing on tonight’s episode are listed below. At-home viewers are essential to the fates of the performers, as their votes have all the power.

If you want your favorite acts to move forward in the competition, voting is the most important way to make that happen. In turn, there are several voting methods available for viewers to use, none of which include phone numbers this season. So, if you are trying to find out how to vote for AGT acts by phone, this method of voting does not currently exist. The methods that are available are the official voting app, voting for contestants online via the AGT website, or using your Xfinity X1 remote to vote. Read on for all the details below.

AGT 2019 Voting Window & Contestants

If you would like to cast your votes online, AGT, voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the open voting window. The acts appearing on tonight’s episode are:

Singer Benicio Bryant

Beatboxing group Berywam

Detroit Youth Choir

Magician Dom Chambers

Opera Singer Emanne Beasha

Magician Eric Chien

Tambourinist Gonzo

Stand-up Comedienne Jackie Fabulous

Dog Act Lukas & Falco

Singer MacKenzie

Guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Aerialist Matthew Richardson

The AGT voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so make sure that you get your votes in by the end of the voting time allowance. If you are using the AGT app to cast your votes, you can save your favorite contestants during the live shows, as well as during results nights.

The lives shows air twice per week, with performances taking place on Tuesday nights and live results on Wednesday nights.

AGT Online Voting 2019

Using the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, fans can vote for their favorite contestants during the live episodes. They can also save acts during the live results shows, share their favorite acts on Facebook, and tweet to the judges and host on the show, straight from the app.

When voting with the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The official AGT app for 2019 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, in addition to Google Play.

For online voting at home, AGT fans will need to sign in or register in order to cast their votes here.

According to NBC, when it comes to Xfinity X1 users, “Cable customers with an X1 set-top box can vote using the remote. While Xfinity XI users only have until one hour after the end of “AGT” in their respective time zones, those casting their votes via the app or online have until Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT to register and submit their choices.”

With the help of voters tonight and into tomorrow morning, some acts will be put through during tomorrow night’s results show, while others will be eliminated. The live results show will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.