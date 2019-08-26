‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2019 Cast Spoilers – Episodes 7 & 8

Paradise is heating up for couples, as well as singles, on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. BIP is airing twice per week, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network, with two hours of drama on each night. Rejections, fights, and romances are in the air, but this week brings even more. In fact, there’s a wedding featured on Tuesday night’s episode. This week, episodes 7 and 8 will air, but, before we get into all the details on what to expect, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you don’t want to know any spoilers about the show this week or the cast.

Now let’s get into what to expect this week. The official ABC synopsis of episode 7 states, “Tayshia has been having a lot of fun with John Paul Jones, but she encourages him to explore his options with other women. Will he and the new females who covet him survive the dates? All of this action leaves Tayshia free to explore another relationship with a wonderful guy. But whose rose will she accept this week? The relationship merry-go-round spins faster and faster this week until it’s almost out of control.” And the synopsis for episode 7 reads, “Emotions are running high between the men and women in Paradise. Everyone seems upset until a surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season. All the new couples take hope that this could possibly be them in the future. However, Clay, a good friend of the happy couple, must face his ex-girlfriend Angela, who is a bridesmaid, for the first time since their breakup, on this happily-ever-after episode.”

Read on below for a rundown on who gets roses, who leaves Paradise, which people get kicked off, and more.

The Drama

This week, Caelynn Miller-Keyes has some doubts about Dean Unglert and apparently, he has doubts as well because Reality Steve previously spoiled, “Dean leaves after giving Caelynn his rose. Says he doesn’t see anything progressing post-show, so she gets to stay, and he bolts.” But, Unglert later returns and the two are still together today.

Tahzjuan Hawkins has a major meltdown and this results in her not getting a rose tonight, as reported by Reality Steve.

Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski have issues. They were a solid couple until Bukowski went on a date with Jen Saviano and now Morton wishes Bukowski hadn’t gone out with Saviano. ABC has reported that, “Katie, realizing what a mistake she made in letting Chris go free, decides now that she is all in on their relationship. Problem is, Chris is ready to take a chance on the new woman in his life, Jen.” According to Reality Steve, Bukowski and Morton end up together this season on the show, so whatever he has going with Saviano won’t last.

Kristina Schulman and Caitlin Clemmens are both vying for Blake Horstmann’s rose, but Schulman insists she only wants friendship from him. Unfortunately for Clemmens, she doesn’t get his rose.

Clay’s ex Angela Amezcua, who was brought up early on this season, appears to be a part of the big wedding this season and Clay has to face the music.

The men who enter Paradise next include Connor Saeli, Chase McNary, Old Matt Donald, and Luke Stone.

Derek Peth has moved on from Demi Burnett and has started pursuing Tayshia Adams, who has also been connecting with John Paul Jones. This week, Reality Steve revealed, “We see the fight shown in the promo of JPJ and Derek. Essentially JPJ accuses Derek of saying something along the lines of using women, or using Tayshia, JPJ takes to her defense, Tayshia essentially takes JPJ’s side during this fight and Derek ends up crying and leaving the show.”

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s Wedding

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson got together on last season’s Bachelor in Paradise and they became engaged. This season, they’ve returned, along with several Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni, to celebrate with a wedding.

ABC’s description of the wedding segment states, “Chris Harrison officiates the beautiful and inspirational ceremony with Bachelor Nation favorites Joe and Kendall, Kevin and Astrid, Raven and Adam, and Ashley and Jared all present to celebrate the happy occasion … The bride and groom decide to invite some of the current residents of Paradise to an after-party, while the others spend the night back at the beach.”