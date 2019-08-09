Brad Ryan & Grandma Joy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Ryan and his grandmother, who he calls Grandma Joy, have been road-tripping to dozens of U.S. National Parks since 2015, according to their social media.

The 38-year-old veterinarian took his Grandma Joy to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2015 and have been traveling around the country ever since.

The two have already been to 29 national parks, according to their Instagram.

“The open road offers precious time to learn about your family’s legacies,” Brad told Fox 29. “Our grandparents take their stories with them when they leave earth, and I want to make sure her legacy and life’s journey is preserved.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brad Went on Road Trips With Grandma Joy When He Was a Kid

“Throwback to 1983 and my first #roadtrip with Grandma Joy,” Brad wrote on Instagram. “Our family traveled from Ohio to Canada to fish and be merry. I have retained a single memory from this trip feeding seagulls on a lakeside beach, so seeing these photos for the first time today was indescribably special.”

Brad described that first road trip as the “beginning of something magical,” however, their trip would not resume until three decades later. During that time, Brad grew up to become a successful veterinarian.

According to his Facebook page, Brad studied veterinary medicine and veterinary public health at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Brad currently lives in Washington D.C. and works as a program manager for the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

“Before I started vet school, I completed my MPH in veterinary public health with Dr. Melissa Hehr at The Ohio State University,” Brad wrote on Instagram. “Today’s Global Health Summit reminded me that we are fighting the good fight and I am proud to be a public health veterinarian.”

2. Brad and Grandma Joy Embarked on Their Road Trip in 2015

On Grandma Joy’s official road trip Instagram page, Brad shared the very first photo the two took before embarking on the first leg of their trip. Brad and Grandma Joy departed from the parking lot of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall of 2015. Their first destination? The Great Smokey Mountains.

“In the past 3.5 years, my Grandma Joy and I have explored 29 US National Parks together,” Brad wrote on Instagram.

Brad has documented his adventures with Grandma Joy on several social media channels. He posts on his personal Instagram page to over 2,000 followers, Grandma Joy’s Road Trip Instagram page to over 1,000 followers, and on Grandma Joy’s Road Trip Facebook page to over 1,600 followers.

“Life is a long, long climb,” Brad wrote on Instagram. “Grandmothers deserve nature’s healing grace.”

3. Brad and Grandma Joy Have Seen Dozens of National Parks

Brad and Grandma Joy have visited approximately 30 US National Parks since 2015. The two have seen sights that many American’s never will.

In July 2018, Brad and Grandma Joy went to Sequoia National Park. They posed in front of the tallest tree in the world, The General Sherman Tree, which stands 275 feet (83 m) tall, and is over 36 feet (11 m) in diameter at the base.

In August 2018, the two posed for a picture at Joshua Tree National Park.

In September 2018, Brad and Grandma Joy went back to Great Smokey Mountains National Park.

“Back in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park where #GrandmaJoysRoadTrip began in October 2015,” Brad wrote. “We couldn’t drive back to Ohio without a nostalgic trip down #MemoryLane.”

4. Grandma Joy Has a Great Sense of Humor

Brad and Grandma Joy appear to be the perfect travel companions. The two capture beautiful moments, including Grandma Joy’s wonderful sense of humor.

“No road trip is complete without ice cream,” Brad wrote on Instagram. Grandma Joy looked at the camera, holding a large vanilla cone in her hand.

While Grandma Joy seems to enjoy a good ice cream cone, she doesn’t appear to like the taste of IPAs. She could be seen serving a sour look to the camera on Brad’s Instagram account.

In addition to the food and drink found along the way, Brad and Grandma Joy comment on the wacky things found in nature as well.

“Grandma Joy said, ‘No man can compete with this. I don’t care how big his shoes are,’” Brad wrote on Instagram.

5. People Are Reacting to the Road Trip on Social Media

“Oh how i love this story!” ckerrv commented on Instagram “So many sweet and inspiring news stories in the world! Such an abundance of caring helpful inspiring people with such big hearts!”

“I don’t even know you guys but this makes my heart so happy!” Lauren Molloy wrote on Facebook. “What a beautiful relationship you two have… the love is just radiating from you both! I genuinely love this so much! ❤”

A young man showing love and gratitude to his elders is special in today's world. — Annya Millini (@anyami61) August 9, 2019

“A young man showing love and gratitude to his elders is special in today’s world,” Annya Millini wrote on Twitter.