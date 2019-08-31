Caspar Jopling, Ellie Goulding’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts

Singer Ellie Goulding is now a married woman. She and Caspar Jopling tied the knot on August 31, 2019, in North Yorkshire, England.

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private over the years. But after Jopling popped the question in 2018, they publicly celebrated the engagement in a traditional manner: with an announcement in the U.K. Times newspaper. It read, “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs. Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr. Arthur Goulding of Herefordshire and Mrs. Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Both Goulding and Jopling are Great Britain natives, but Jopling has been based in the United States for about a decade. He moved to the U.S. for college and has been working in New York City since 2014.

Here’s what you needed to know.

1. The Wedding Guests Included Royal Family Members & Hollywood Celebrities

Ellie Goulding Marries Longtime Boyfriend Caspar Jopling https://t.co/Jsa3P35RpV — People (@people) August 31, 2019

The wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling was a star-studded affair. According to the BBC, the guests included members of the British royal family. Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was there along with her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. (The Duchess’ ex-husband is Prince Andrew, son of Elizabeth II).

Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, was one of Jopling’s groomsmen.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were on hand for the nuptials. English singer James Blunt was also there. The BBC reported that other celebrities in attendance included actress Sienna Miller, comedian Jimmy Carr, and artist Tracey Emin.

The ceremony took place at the York Minster cathedral and a reception was held at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.

When Jopling and Goulding got engaged in August of 2018, Jopling shared a cute photo of the singer holding her left hand up to her face. Jopling wrote on Instagram, “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena.”

2. Caspar Jopling Works For Sotheby’s as an Art Dealer

Caspar Jopling has a career in the upper echelons of the art world. He works for Sotheby’s, the famous auction house in New York City. The company sells fine art, diamonds, watches, and wine bottles.

Jopling was first hired at Sotheby’s in September of 2014 as a Graduate Trainee, according to his LinkedIn page. After a year, he was promoted to “CEO Office & Contemporary Art.” He currently specializes in Contemporary Art, working in Corporate Development & Strategy.

According to Yahoo News, the couple will be moving from New York City to London soon. Jopling is reportedly planning to begin a postgraduate program at Oxford.

Jopling contributed two articles about specific art exhibitions for the Huffington Post in 2017. You can read those here.

3 Caspar Jopling Attended an Elite Prep School & Harvard University

Caspar Jopling attended an elite boarding school as a teenager. He was a student at Eton College, which is where Prince William and Prince Harry also graduated.

According to its website, Eton College was first established in 1440 by King Henry VI and is located across the Thames from Windsor. The school welcomes boys ages 13 to 18.

Jopling traveled across the pond after graduating from Eton. He was accepted at Harvard University. Jopling earned a bachelor’s degree in art history in 2014.

During his undergraduate years, Jopling also studied film. According to his LinkedIn page, Jopling participated in a program at the London Film Academy in 2012.

4. Jopling Competed in Rowing in Both High School & College

Caspar Jopling was a competitive rower when he was a student. He was the vice-captain of the Eton College Boat Club.

The picture embedded above is from the FISA Junior World Rowing Championships in August of 2010. Jopling and his teammates lost to Romania in the Junior Men’s Four Final. The event page on WorldRowing.com shows that Jopling team’s lost the race by about 3 seconds.

In another British tradition, Jopling has also competed in the Henley Royal Regatta. The rowing event takes place each year along the River Thames. According to Instagram, Jopling won his race at the Henley by one foot.

5. Jopling Ran the New York City Marathon in 2017

Caspar Jopling traded the water for the track after graduating from college. He ran the New York City Marathon in 2017.

He shared on Instagram that he chose to raise money for Free Arts NYC, an organization that brings art program to underserved youth. Jopling explained on November 12, 2017, “I was overtaken by someone dressed as a clown and had to stop at mile 24 to throw up .. but I finished the NY marathon last Sunday and raised money for a charity I hold dear @freeartsnyc”

According to the Marathon website, Jopling performed exceedingly well in the race. Out of 50,641 runners, Jopling was the 5,224 finisher. He crossed the finish line in 3:31:55, a pace of just over 8 minutes per mile.

READ NEXT: Does Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Have a Wife or Girlfriend?