Does Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Jack Dorsey, the CEO and co-founder of Twitter who has an estimated personal net worth of $4.1 billion, has tended to keep his romantic life private. He has never been married.

At the moment, it would appear that Dorsey, 42, is single. He was most recently linked to Sports Illustrated model Raven Lyn Corneil, who is approximately 20 years his junior.

Dorsey purchased a home for Corneil in 2018 in the Hollywood Hills, though his own primary residence is in the San Francisco area. But in mid-August of 2019, Dorsey put the house up for sale.

Raven Lyn Corneil & Jack Dorsey Were First Linked in September of 2018, But He Purchased the Hollywood Hills Home Before Then

Jack Dorsey and Raven Lyn Corneil first set tongues wagging about their relationship in September of 2018, when they were seen together during New York Fashion Week. W Magazine reported at the time that the couple attended a Harper’s Bazaar party together.

Corneil, who is 23 or 24, was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 edition. She posted on Instagram after the issue was published, “What a dream 😍 thank you so much to my @si_swimsuit family… such an honor to be apart of such a strong group of women #dreamsdocometrue.”

Corneil’s Instagram account does not provide any clues as to her personal life. Nearly all of her photos appear to be focused on her modeling career. Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, Corneil was also named as one of Maxim’s “Beautiful Girls” in a feature in December of 2017. For that interview, she touched on what she considers an extremely important quality in a boyfriend or husband: “A man that doesn’t have any passion in the bedroom will never win me over.”

It’s unclear exactly when Corneil first met Jack Dorsey. But he purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills, along Skywin Win, in August of 2018 for Corneil. According to a search of public records on the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor website, Dorsey paid $4,225,000 for the house.

But if real estate offers any clues, it would appear that Dorsey and Corneil have since gone their separate ways. Variety reported on August 16 that the house had gone on the market for $4.495 million. The magazine reported, “It would appear Corneil is long gone from the premises — current listing photos flaunt the home’s staged and mostly otherwise empty interiors.” The 3,700-square-foot home has 5 bedrooms and is located near the famous Mulholland Drive. On Realtor.com, the house is described as a “sun-drenched modern residence offers mountain and city views through walls of glass.”

Dorsey Had An On & Off Relationship With Kate Greer For Several Years

Jack Dorsey previously dated business owner and artist Kate Greer. They first dated in 2010 before reconciling in 2013.

Page Six reported in early 2018 that after splitting from Dorsey, Greer began dating another billionaire in Silicon Valley: venture capitalist Peter Fenton. Page Six referred to Fenton as Dorsey’s “foe.”

Greer grew up on a farm in Iowa. She has said the experience inspired her to launch her own company called Cheerie Lane, a homegrown popcorn company.

Greer is also part of a female art collective called Chez Conversations. On her professional website, Greer describes herself as “an artist that cares a lot about people.”

Jack Dorsey Dated Model Lily Cole From 2012-2013

Another of Jack Dorsey’s known girlfriends was British model and actress Lily Cole. She was 25 and he was 36 at the time.

Cole began acting and modeling as a young child. According to IMDB, she was the youngest model to ever grace the cover of British Vogue. She was picked for the magazine cover when she was just 16 years old. Her film credits include “The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Cole became a mother in 2015. She and partner Kwame Ferreira are the parents of a daughter, Wylde Cole Ferreira. According to the Telegraph, they first met in 2012 when Ferreira offered to help Cole with her website.

