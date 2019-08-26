Are Danny Masterson & His Wife Bijou Phillips Still Together and Married?

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips are still together and still married, as far as the public knows. The couple went through quite the scandal back in 2017 when he was accused of rape — claims which he vehemently denied. Ten months later, Masterson was making headlines again when he was fired from the Netflix show The Ranch.

Despite going through a very difficult time together, Masterson and his wife have managed to preserve their marriage. The two live fairly private lives and don’t post frequently on social media. In fact, the last photo that Phillips posted of her husband was on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Birthday little lady! I love you so much, my two Valentines! First ‘I love you’ ‘05 and our baby ‘2014 all the same magical day of love,” Phillips captioned a photo of Masterson and the couple’s only daughter, Fianna.

Further proof that Masterson and Phillips are still married: Phillips’ current Instagram profile photo is a family one that showcases her husband and their little girl.

Masterson and his wife are both Scientologists.

Masterson Denied Rape Allegations More Than Once & His Wife Stuck by His Side

The rape allegations brought against Masterson came about as part of the #MeToo movement. At the time, at least three women came forward and accused Masterson of sexual assault.

“Based on reading the anti-Scientology blog that posted this story, these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini’s anti-Scientology television series since [the accuser] only came forward after connecting with Leah Remini,” Masterson’s rep said in a statement to E! News.

“The alleged incident occurred in the middle of their six-year relationship, after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend. Significantly, during their long relationship, she made numerous inconsistent claims that she was previously raped by at least three other famous actors and musicians. When Danny ended the relationship, she continued to pursue him, even making threats to beat up his current wife Bijou Phillips unless she left him,” the rep added.

Masterson and Phillips managed to lay low in the months that followed these allegations. The couple spent time with their daughter and kept themselves out of the public eye.

Masterson & the Church of Scientology Are Currently Being Sued

Masterson is currently fighting a lawsuit that was brought against him and the Church of Scientology following the 2017 claims. After being accused of rape and sexual misconduct by an ex-girlfriend and other women, Masterson was named a defendant in a lawsuit. According to the Los Angeles Times, “the plaintiffs claim that Masterson, the church and its leader, David Miscavige, orchestrated efforts to silence them.”

One of the plaintiffs is Masterson’s ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Carnell Bixler.

“I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able [to] learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family,” Masterson said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

