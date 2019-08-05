Who Goes Out on Dates on the Bachelor In Paradise 2019 Premiere?

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 5 on ABC. The season stars a number of Bachelor Nation alums and promises drama and love triangles right out of the gate.

The official synopsis for the premiere episode reads “Nine men and 11 women arrive in paradise; Blake gets the first date card; Caelynn must choose between men.”

Ahead of the premiere, here’s what we know about the first dates of season 6 and the couples that go on them:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW and STOP READING NOW if you do not want to know what happens during and after the first dates of Bachelor in Paradise season 6, including who pairs up and breaks up early on.

Blake Horstman & Tayshia Adams

As the official synopsis indicates, Blake is the first to receive a date card. What the description does not reveal is who he chooses to take that first date with or the drama that unfolds after.

According to Reality Steve, Blake gave his date card to Tayshia, which ultimately sparked drama with a few of the other contestants. Blake and Tayshia previously connected at Stage Coach, and though reports claim they did not hook up, Blake did allegedly sleep with both Caelynn and Kristina during the music festival (one night after the other). To make matters more complicated, he later traveled to Alabama to visit with Hannah G. just before BIP started filming. It’s anticipated that Tayshia will find all of this out in Paradise, after her date with Blake, and that Caelynn and Kristina will also call Blake out for his actions.

At the end of week one, Blake gave his rose to Tayshia; however, Reality Steve says that Blake later told Tayshia (and Caelynn) that he was really there for Hannah G., and Tayshia ultimately moved on from him after that first date and rose.

Kristina Schulman & Blake Horstman

Reality Steve reports that Kristina arrived in Paradise on the second day and gave her date card to Blake, which means he went on two dates in the premiere. It makes sense that Kristina wanted to give her date card to Blake, since they dated in the past. Life & Style reported that Blake confirmed “We dated. I’m not going to act like we were just flirting. She came to Denver and visited me a couple of times,” but that ultimately “It didn’t really work out. I was at a very strange point in my life.”

Although Blake gave his rose to Tayshia, Kristina did receive a rose from Chris B.

Clay Harbor & Nicole Lopez-Alvar

The third date card of the episode went to Clay, and he chose to give it to Nicole. The date must have gone well, since during the rose ceremony elimination, Reality Steve reports that Clay gave his rose to Nicole.

Ahead of the premiere, Clay shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “Worry less, smile more. Don’t regret, just learn and grow.” In the comments, fans wondered that cryptic message is meant to suggest that BIP doesn’t turn out for Clay the way he originally expected.