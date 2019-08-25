Are the 2019 MTV VMAs on TV Tonight?

Over the years, the MTV Video Music Awards have aired on Sunday nights, like many awards shows. However, last year and this year the VMAs air on a Monday night, which is tomorrow night, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, August 26, 2019. MTV has also made the same move with the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing on a Monday, instead of a Sunday night. According to Variety, in the past, the time slot and date moves for awards shows is to avoid conflict with Sunday Night Football. Variety also reported that shows like the Emmys had higher ratings when aired on a Monday, rather than a Sunday night. So, perhaps this is why shows like the MTV VMAs have rearranged their schedules as well.

While this may be good for ratings, a publicist in the industry said it’s difficult for those working with clients at events like awards shows because the awards will take place on a normal workday. The unnamed publicist talked to Variety about the Emmys as an example, explaining, “Mondays are rough because it’s a normal workday for everyone else. So while you’re trying to focus on your clients that you’re walking down the red carpet, you’re getting dozens of emails from your clients who are not at the Emmys but want you to make sure you’re still working on their accounts.”

MTV VMAs 2019 Location

This year’s MTV VMAs show will also change up the location, in addition to its normal schedule, as it will broadcast live from an east coast location. This year’s show will take place in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center.

While last year’s show had no host, this year, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is taking on the gig. Bruce Gillmer, the executive producer of the MTV VMAs, global head of music and talent at Viacom and co-brand head at MTV International, released the following statement about hiring Maniscalco, “We’re thrilled to have the incredibly talented Sebastian Maniscalco as this year’s VMA host. Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

MTV VMAs 2019 Performers

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are the most nominated artists of the night and Swift is set to deliver the opening performance, as she revealed on Good Morning America, “I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting! I don’t know if I was supposed to say that actually, but I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back.” People has reported that some of the other artists who are performing include Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani, Jonas Brothers, Queen Latifah, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Ozuna, in addition to several others.

MTV VMAs 2019 Time and Channels

The VMAs are slated to air from 8 – 10:45 p.m. ET this year, with encore showings as well. And, it will air on numerous channels. E! News has reported that the networks airing the show include MTV, MTV2, VH1, BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo TV, Paramount Network and TV Land.