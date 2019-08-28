Jessi Combs’ Family & Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessi Combs, the professional race car driver, fabricator and TV personality who has died in an accident, was from a large family that is remembering her “tenacious pursuit” of her dreams.

Combs died at the too-young age of 36. Her death was confirmed on Instagram by a member of her team, Terry Madden. “Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!” he sadly confirmed on Instagram.

Did she have a boyfriend? A statement from Jessi Combs’ family refers to Madden as her “love.” Combs’ Twitter profile reads, “metal fabricator. super hero ✨ television host/producer. driver. ⚡️ rad ⚡️ stereotype breaker. real deal.” The crash occurred about 90 miles south of Burns, Oregon, according to the Harney County Sheriff’s Department. The cause is not yet clear.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jessi Combs’ Family Remembered Her ‘Positivity’ & Bright Smile

Jessi Combs’ family released a statement after her death, according to Jalopnik.

“It is with extreme grief, and in celebration of her life that her family and close friends share that race car driver, and TV personality Jessi Combs, passed away in a fatal crash, where she was pursuing a land speed record in the North American Eagle on August, 27th 2019 on a dry lake bed in Oregon. The details of the crash have not been released at this time,” the statement reads, in part.

“Jessi was known for her bright smile, positivity, and tenacious pursuit of the fulfillment of her dreams. Her drive was infectious, and she served as a role model for young Girls, and Women around the world.”

The statement explains that Jessi’s personality drew people to her. “People that loved her and followed her became family, all bonded together by adventure and passion,” it says. “Her fans adored her, and she lived to inspire them. Jessi’s most notable dream was to become the fastest woman on Earth, a dream she had been chasing since 2012. Combs was one of the rare dreamers with the bravery to turn those possibilities into reality, and she left this earth driving faster than any other woman in history.”

2. Jessi Combs Was From a Large Blended Family

The family statement lists Jessi Combs’ family.

The statement says that Jessi’s mother is named Nina Darrington and her father is named Jamie Combs. She also has brothers named Kelly Combs and Austin Darrington, and a sister named Danielle Theis. The statement lists other relatives as Kayla Green, Kyrie Darrington, and Natasha Darrington.

Combs also left behind step sisters named Rebeka Hall and Arielle Hall.

The statement describes Terry Madden as her “love,” and says he has a son named Dalton. Rapid City Journal reports that Combs’ parents divorced and “she lived in Rapid City with her mom, Nina Darrington, and graduated from Stevens High School in 1998.”

She described to the newspaper how she started driving while sitting on her dad’s lap as a little girl, saying, “We’re going through the Hills. He’s off in la-la land looking at trees or whatever and I drove down into a ditch. Right before I hit a tree, he gets me back up on the road and told me, ‘See the road? Stay on it.’ That was probably some of the best advice he could have ever given me.”

3. Jessi Combs’ Great-Grandmother Was a Free Spirited Jazz Pianist & Tire Spokesmodel

It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things. .

.

People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;)

.

.

.#fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpsee… https://t.co/IrnCQQWMGJ pic.twitter.com/A5NZ6Luq0u — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 24, 2019

If you research Jessi Combs’ family tree, it’s clear where she got her free-spirited personality.

According to Rapid City Journal, her great-grandma Nina DeBow “lived in Deadwood and was a free-spirit who made her living as a jazz pianist traveling many miles on Goodrich fabric tires.”

The newspaper says that DeBow “ended up being a spokesmodel for the tires. Her family also owned a car lot and she raced Stanley Steamers back in the 1920s.”

4. Jessi Combs Was Born in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Where Her Family Gave Her an Appreciation of Racing

Jessi Combs’ website explains that she was “born in the Black Hills of Rapid City, SD. With a lifelong desire to become a race car driver, this fearless young lady found a love for speed and its machines at a very young age.”

The website bio attributes her love of racing to her family.

“Her family explored everything around them and gave her a solid appreciation for off-roading as well as racing in many forms,” the website says. “In addition to her love for everything automotive, Jessi is somewhat of an artist and spends as much time as she can creating with her own hands. She loves metal working, leather craft and photography, and can make almost anything one can dream up. She is an independent and adventurous spirit, boasting, ‘I will try everything at least twice… I wouldn’t want to be jaded by the first attempt.'”

She could have gone to interior design school on a scholarship but instead chose to pursue a snowboarding career in Denver, the website says. “This proved more painfully demanding on her physically than she had anticipated and rather decided on a career that involved her love for the throttle pedal and showcased her artistic abilities. She moved to Laramie, WY to attend WyoTech where she studied Collision/Refinishing, Chassis Fabrication, Street RodFabrication, and Trim/Upholstery, graduating at the top of her class with a degree in Custom Automotive Fabrication.”

5. Terry Madden Wrote That Jessi Combs Dedicated Her Life to Supporting Others’ Dreams

Terry Madden’s Instagram post about Jessi Combs is heartfelt and emotional.

“So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her,” he wrote.

“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non (sic) of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want ‘take a deep breath, relax’ and do good things with this.”

Madden continued: “Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)…Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.”

READ NEXT: Jessi Combs’ Life & Death.