Jessi Combs Dead: Driver & TV Personality Dies at 36

Jessi Combs is the professional driver and TV personality who was tragically killed on August 27 at the age of 36 while attempting a land speed record in a jet-powered vehicle in Oregon. Combs was affectionately referred to as “the fastest woman on four wheels.”

Combs’ death was confirmed in an Instagram post from her team member, Terry Madden. Madden wrote that Combs was killed in a “horrific accident.”

It may seem a little crazy to walk directly into the line of fire… those who are willing, are those who achieve great things.

.

People say I'm crazy. I say thank you ;)

.

.

#fastestwomanonearth #almost #fasterthanfast #jetcar #afterburner #landpsee… https://t.co/IrnCQQWMGJ pic.twitter.com/A5NZ6Luq0u — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 24, 2019

Combs had been attempting to beat her own 4-wheel land speed record when she was killed in the Alvord Desert. The previous record, set by Combs in 2013, was 398 miles per hour. Combs drove a North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger, a modified F-104 jet with 52,000-horsepower, to achieve her record on a 13-mile course. In doing so, Combs broke the record held by Lee Breedlove. It had stood since 1965.

On August 24, Combs posted a photo of the car she was planning to drive in order to achieve the new record. Combs wrote in the caption, “People say I’m crazy. I say thank you ;).”

KTVZ reports that the Harney County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the crash at around 4 p.m. on August 27. The station described the crash as occurring on a dry lake bed in the southern part of Harney County, not far from the Steens Mountain. The women’s land speed record on a three-wheel vehicle was set at the dry lake in 1976 by Kitty O’Neill.

According to her official website, Combs graduated from the Wyoming Technical Institute in 2004 where she finished top of her class in the Collision and Refinishing Core Program. As a result of her exemplary performance at the school, Combs says her first job was with the marketing department of the Wyoming Technical Institute.

During her storied career, Combs was also a skilled welder and even had her own line of women’s welding gear. Combs was also a TV host, hosting “Mythbusters” for a season while Kari Byron was on maternity leave. Between 2005 and 2009, Combs was featured on the Spike TV show, “Xtreme 4×4.” Combs decided to leave the show following an accident. In a section on her website, Combs said that she was “folded in two” by a larget piece of machinery that had fallen on her.” That led to Combs burst fracturing her spine’s L3. Combs says that thanks to surgery, therapy and “a little help from God,” she made a full recovery in eight months.

In 2012, Combs was named as the co-host of “Overhaulin'” for the show’s sixth season alongside Chris Jacobs. According to Combs’ IMDb page, she appeared in a 2018 episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” and was in the midst of shooting a movie titled, “Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot,” alongside Canadian comedian Tom Green.

Combs was known for competing in renowned off-road events such as the Baja 1000 and the King of the Hammers. In addition, Combs has competed at the Rallye des Gazelle, the only off-road all-female race. In 2016, Combs won first place in the King o the Hammers while with the Savvy Off-Road Team.

In a tribute to Combs, Jalopnik described her as providing “a valuable role model for other women in motorsport and hands-on automotive work.”

