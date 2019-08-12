Jonas Brothers to Receive Teen Choice Decade Award 2019

Jonas Brothers will receive the Teen Choice Decade Award at the 2019 event, recognizing their evolution over the past 10 years.

The trio was chosen for the “highly coveted” award after their recent reunion and release of their new album, Fox announced. The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 17 million albums across the globe.

“With five studio albums and more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, the Jonas Brothers recently reunited to release their first album in ten years, Happiness Begins, cementing their global pop star status,” a FOX press release said.

For the first time ever, the Teen Choice Awards will air live from Hermosa Beach, California. If you can’t make it to the beach for the two-hour, star-studded event, it will air on FOX at 8 p.m. EST.

The trio announced its reunion in February after a five-year split. Happiness Begins is their first album in more than a decade. Before their split, they won 15 Teen Choice Awards between 2008 and 2010.

They are also nominated in five additional categories for the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group for Sucker, Choice Pop Song, Choice Summer Song for Cool and Choice Summer Group.

Previous winners of the Teen Choice Decade Award include Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.

So excited to be receiving the Decade Award at this year’s Teen Choice ceremony 😎 Tune-in on August 11th!! @TeenChoiceFOX pic.twitter.com/jwWlbSI9Fa — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 17, 2019

