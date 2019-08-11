Lorraine Nash, David Dobrik’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Lorraine Nash married YouTuber David Dobrik in May 2019, however, the couple divorced less than one month after their nuptuals, according to social media posts.

The 23-year-old YouTuber married Lorraine in Las Vegas as a prank on her son, fellow YouTuber Jason Nash. After a month of shenanigans, the two amicably divorced and went on with their lives.

I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have split. I wish her nothing but the best. We may have rushed into things but that’s what happens when two young people fall in love. Please respect our privacy at this time pic.twitter.com/m3HuHzSmgG — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) June 12, 2019

“I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have split,” Dobrik wrote on Twitter. “I wish her nothing but the best. We may have rushed into things but that’s what happens when two young people fall in love. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. David Met Lorraine Through a Mutual Friend

My friend told me I would never find love and get married. So I flew to his moms house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins pic.twitter.com/OQ3p0ONGkV — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) May 18, 2019

“My friend told me I would never find love and get married,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter. “So I flew to his mom’s house and married her on the spot. Now that same friend is my stepson. True love always wins.”

David met Lorraine many years ago through a mutual friend, her son, David’s best friend and fellow YouTuber Jason Nash. Jason started appearing on David’s social media in July 2015. In one post, David said he “finally” met his “real dad” and tagged Nash. If Jason really was David’s real father, the wedding between him and Lorraine would have been much more unusual.

Dobrik shared another post to his Instagram page. The YouTube star has over 7.9 million followers on Instagram, another 3.34 million followers on Twitter, and a whopping 12.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

“Last night I became my best friends stepfather by marrying his mother,” he wrote. “So grateful for this opportunity. I’ll treat you as my own. Love you Jason, now go take out the trash it’s stinking up our living room.”

2. David Married Jason’s Mom As a Prank

In a vlog on David’s YouTube channel, David made a comment about Jason’s kids liking his ex-wife’s boyfriend more than him. Seemingly a little riled by the comment, Jason hit back saying that David will never have an ex-wife because no one will ever marry him.

In retaliation to the harsh comment, David flew to Boston, Massachusetts to marry Jason’s mom, simply to so he could become Jason’s stepdad. He continued on in the video saying he was going to marry Lorraine in Vegas and honeymoon with her in Hawaii.

“Lorraine Charlotte Nash, will you marry me?” David asks.

“Are you out of your mind?” Lorraine responds.

“I want to be Jason’s stepdad,” David says.

“Oh, that would be hysterical,” Lorraine laughs.

Several hours later, the two were on a plane to Vegas, smiling and laughing the entire time. A short ceremony at the Little White Chapel Tunnel of Love, with David sporting a black suit and baseball cap, was sealed with a kiss. Shortly thereafter, the happy couple landed in Hawaii for their honeymoon.

Upon arriving home, David and Jason sat in the car with another familiar face, “Drake & Josh” star Josh Peck. When David presented the paperwork, Jason and Josh gave him a hearty round of applause for a job well done.

“Congratulations,” Jason said. “Welcome to the family.”

“Dude I’ve never met anyone like you,” said Josh.

3. Jason Nash Hinted at a Custody Battle

“I am heartbroken to announce that Lorraine and I have decided to end our romantic relationship,” Dobrik confirmed on Instagram.

David and Lorraine got married on May 15, 2019, and split less than one month later. After addressing the news of their divorce, David went on to leave a heartfelt message for Lorraine.

“We have tried so hard to make things work,” Dobrik continued. “Sometimes in life you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or what you try to be. Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Jason Nash commented, “up next: custody battle.”

4. David Filed for Divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 11, 2019

According to ET, Dobrik filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, petitioning for the dissolution of the marriage.

While many divorces end in tragedy, everything seems to be copacetic with this couple. However, Jason Nash seems to feel differently. Jason shared a photo with his mom as the two sat sipping cocktails at Bancroft & Co. in Peabody, Massachusetts.

“It’s good to have my mom back,” Nash joked on Instagram. “I’m so glad we got her away from that monster.”

5. David Bought Jason a Car to ‘Get His Mind Off the Divorce’

“Bought my son a car to get his mind off the divorce,” Dobrik wrote on Instagram in July. Jason shared the same photo on his page and said, “Thanks dad.”

Jason seemed to take the marriage between his mother and his best friend very well, considering the context. Jason and Lorraine appear to be extremely close. He shared a very sweet message about her on Mother’s Day 2019.

“Some of you have got to know my mom through the vlogs and I’m always so appreciative when people tell me how much they love her,” Jason wrote.

Jason continued on to talk about his childhood when Lorraine would work long hours to support their family, although, she still found time for him.

“The best part is now we have this incredible foundation and when we get together we have so much in common,” Jason continued. “She turned 75 this year but she reminds me more of someone who is 25. Always cracking jokes and always down for anything: including being in the vlogs!”