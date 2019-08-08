MDLNY Season 8 Cast Spoilers

A new season of Million Dollar Listing NY is here, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.

One of the biggest changes to the season will be the addition of Luis D. Ortiz, who retired several seasons ago. He’s coming back to the game with a “fresh look and new attitude”, according to Bravo.

What’s he been up to for the past three years? According to the outlet, Luis has busied himself with traveling. But after a long sabbatical, he’s ready to step back into the spotlight.

In the trailer, Luis states, “Back into business!” and he certainly is. Previously, Ortiz worked with brokerages like Synergy and Prodigy Network. He went on to spend time at Keller Williams Realty before joining Douglas Elliman.

Luis will be joining Ryan, Fredrick, and Steve Gold, as well as newcomer Tyler Whitman.

Whitman, according to his Bravo TV bio, is originally from the south and has nearly a decade of real estate experience. He works for the real estate firm Triplemint, “where his mission is to improve the experience of buying, selling and renting homes through the increased access the firm provides.”

And those of you who have been following Fredrik Eklund’s Instagram lately are well aware that he is busy with a new move to LA. This season, we’ll follow Eklund as he travels between NYC and LA for work.

In a recent IG caption, the real estate agent wrote, “This weekend we’ll take the kids to the beach for the first time, I went hiking this morning… I’m so grateful for the warm welcome here – at the same time I want to make crystal clear that my business in NY is going to expand with me very present. NY is the city that welcomed me first and gave me the platform to grow the business that allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream of also be in LA. John and Julia my partners and extended family have their feet firmly planted in NY with the incredible team there.”

Million Dollar Listing New York is a two-time Emmy nominated series on Bravo that premiered on March 7, 2012. It works as a spin-off of the series, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Be sure to tune into the Season 8 premiere of Million Dollar Listing New York tonight at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.