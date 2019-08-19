Nicole & Clay on Bachelor In Paradise: Are They Still Together?

Nicole Lopez-Alvar has been at the center of this season’s Bachelor In Paradise drama. She’s been part of a love triangle, and the indirect cause of a fight, but it seems that she finds her match in the form of fellow cast member Clay Harbor. Are Nicole and Clay still together? Do they break up before the end of the season?

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens to Nicole Lopez-Alvar and Clay Harbor during season 6 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Nicole was involved in a love triangle with Clay and Christian Estrada during the first leg of the season. “Obviously, it sucks. It’s tough. I’m starting to develop real feelings for this woman,” Clay admitted. “Now, I’m in a situation to where I could end up heartbroken.” The triangle reached a head in episode five, when an angry Clay vents to fellow cast member Jordan Kimball, and the latter gets into a fight with Christian during a cocktail party.

“Christian and Nicole are off by themselves talking and he brought a pinata. Clay goes over to interrupt and basically Christian doesn’t let him,” Reality Steve reports. “Clay goes back to the group, tells them what happened, and Jordan then goes over to talk to Christian. He’s about to rip the pinata from where it was hanging (basically to throw it in the ocean like last season’s teddy bear), but Christian grabs his arm, and Jordan body slams him to the ground. Security has to jump in and separate the two, and after a while, Chris Harrison says they both have to leave the show.”

Nicole & Clay Are No Longer Together After the Latter Refused to Propose

Christian is kicked off the show, and Nicole and Clay are free to pursue their romance. They choose each other for individual dates, and they exchange roses for the rest of the season. According to Reality Steve, however, the couple are no longer together. Despite their chemistry, and their ability to overcome the Christian scandal, they cannot make it past “Decision Day.” Nicole ultimately breaks things off with Clay, citing his refusal to say “I love you” and his reluctance to propose to her. They are not on friendly terms as the season comes to a close.

This isn’t the first time that Clay has had a failed Bachelor In Paradise romance. He broke up with former cast member Angela Amezcua, and the latter’s friend Annaliese Puccini told season six contestants that she didn’t think Clay was ready to start dating again. “I think it’s too soon for him to be here, so I’m not really excited,” she warned. “When he broke up with Angela, he told her he couldn’t even imagine looking at another girl. And now he’s on the beach where he’s supposed to be getting engaged to someone at the end? … I want to make sure he’s not screwing over any more of my friends.”