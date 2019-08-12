Teen Choice Awards 2019: Nominees & Winners

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Nominees & Winners

The Teen Choice Awards are returning for its 20th year August 11, 2019 at 8 p.m. Some of the biggest names in music, TV, music and more are expected to attend.

The event airs live from Hermosa Beach, California. If you can’t make it to the beach, fans can watch the show on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

Taylor Swift, Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, Candace Cameron-Bure, Noah Centineo and Madison Beer are all expected to attend.

See this year’s list of nominees and winners. This post will be updated as winners are announced.

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist
Winner: Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone

Choice Female Artist
Winner: Lauren Jauregui

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist

AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots

Choice Song From a Movie
Winner: “A Whole New World (End Title)” (from Aladdin), Zayn & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” (from UglyDolls), Kelly Clarkson
“Carry On” (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Kygo & Rita Ora
“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from Five Feet Apart), Andy Grammer
“Shallow” (from A Star Is Born), Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
“Sunflower” (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Post Malone & Swae Lee

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande, “7 rings”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lauren Jauregui, “Expectations”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Katy Perry, “Never Really Over”
Halsey, “Nightmare”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Khalid, “Better”
Shawn Mendes, “If I Can’t Have You”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Travis Scott, “SICKO MODE”
Louis Tomlinson, “Two of Us”
Post Malone, “Wow”

Choice Song: Group

Imagine Dragons, “Bad Liar”
Blackpink, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
5 Seconds of Summer, “Easier”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Why Don’t We, “8 Letters”

Choice Pop Song

Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Taylor Swift (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), “ME!”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ava Max, “Sweet but Psycho”
Ariana Grande, “thank u, next”

Choice Country Song

Maren Morris, “Girl”
Kane Brown, “Good as You”
Thomas Rhett, “Look What God Gave Her”
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More”
Kacey Musgraves, “Rainbow”
Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

Zedd & Katy Perry, “365”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha, “Call You Mine”
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet, “Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)”
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello), “Find U Again”
Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, “Who Do You Love”

Choice Latin Song

Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix], “Baila Baila Baila”
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho, “Con Altura”
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry, “Con Calma (feat. Snow)”
Bad Bunny (feat. Drake), “MIA”
CNCO, “Pretend”
Nicky Jam & Ozuna, “Te Robaré”

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

Meek Mill (feat. Drake), “Going Bad”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Mustard & Migos, “Pure Water”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Khalid, “Talk”
Post Malone, “Wow”

Choice Rock Song

AJR, “100 Bad Days”
Panic! At The Disco, “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Bastille, “Joy”
Imagine Dragons, “Natural”
Cage The Elephant, “Ready To Let Go”
lovelytheband, “These Are My Friends”

Choice Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist

Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127

Choice Collaboration

BTS (feat. Halsey), “Boy With Luv”
Sam Smith & Normani, “Dancing With A Stranger”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), “Old Town Road [Remix]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), “What A Time”

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie
Winner: Avengers: Endgame

Ant-Man and the Wasp
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena, Bumblebee
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana, Avengers: Endgame

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!

Choice Summer Movie

Winner:: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Late Night
Murder Mystery
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actress
Winner: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell, The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Selena Gomez, The Dead Don’t Die
Yara Shahidi, The Sun Is Also a Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

James McAvoy, Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa, Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud, Aladdin
Will Smith, Aladdin
Zachary Levi, Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Amber Heard, Aquaman
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama Movie

After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, After
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz, Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson, Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford, After
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie
Winner: Crazy Rich Asians

Instant Family
Isn’t It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Winner: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Henry Golding, Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart, Night School
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg, Instant Family
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano, The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin, Little
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish, Night School

Choice Movie Villain

Johnny Depp, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law, Captain Marvel
Mark Strong, Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari, Aladdin
Patrick Wilson, Aquaman

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

Good Trouble
Marvel’s Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor

Adam Huber, Dynasty
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
K.J. Apa, Riverdale
Oliver Stark, 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny, Star
Sofia Carson, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Aubrey Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley, The 100
Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki, Supernatural
Ross Lynch, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz, Charmed
Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Ben McKenzie, Gotham
Brandon Routh, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites, Titans
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Lucas Till, MacGyver
Stephen Amell, Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Candice Patton, The Flash
Danielle Panabaker, The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow
Gabrielle Union, L.A.’s Finest
Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

Black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe, Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil, Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz, One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress

Candace Cameron Bure, Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev, Fam
Sarah Hyland, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, black-ish

Choice TV Villain

Adam Scott, The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan, Gotham
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Luke Baines, Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter, The Flash
Sea Shimooka, Arrow

Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show

All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office

Choice Ship

Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood, Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan, Riverdale

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete

AJ Styles
James Harden
Lionel Messi
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete

Katelyn Ohashi
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sky Brown
The Bella Twins
Tobin Heath

DIGITAL (and More)

Choice Female Web Star

Emma Chamberlain
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Maddie Ziegler
Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star

Brent Rivera
David Dobrik
The Dolan Twins
Guava Juice
MrBeast
Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star

CalebCity
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Gabbie Hanna
Lele Pons
Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star
Winner: Noah Centineo

Chrissy Teigen
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
Kylie Jenner
Taylor Swift
Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star

Annie LeBlanc
Asher Angel
Chloe x Halle
Hayden Summerall
Johnny Orlando
Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star

Bethany Mota
Hannah Meloche
James Charles
Mackenzie Ziegler
Nikkie de Jager NikkieTutorials
Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer
DanTDM
jacksepticeye
Ninja
PewDiePie
Ryan Ohmwrecker
SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber
Winner: Sam and Colby

David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi

Choice Fandom

#Arianators
#Blinks
#BTSARMY
#CNCOwners
#Selenators
#Swifties

