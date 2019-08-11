Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet: How to Stream Online

The Teen Choice Awards red carpet will be live-streamed on Twitter for free starting at 6 p.m. CDT on August 11, 2019, according to a tweet.

It will be the show’s 20th anniversary. For the first time ever, the event will air live from the sands of Hermosa Beach in California. The Teen Choice Awards will start at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.

The Teen Choice Awards celebrate the year’s achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the internet, according to its website. The winners are chosen by votes from viewers aged 13 and over living in the United States on their website and through various social media sites.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet Will Be Streamed Live on Twitter for Free

Color us excited for the #TeenChoice pre-show presented by @CrayolaTakeNote! 🖍 Tune in LIVE on Twitter Sunday at 7pm ET/4pm PT. #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/I9OpxcBmI2 — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 9, 2019

“Color us excited for the #TeenChoice pre-show presented by @CrayolaTakeNote!” Teen Choice Awards tweeted. “Tune in LIVE on Twitter Sunday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.”

According to the tweet, the Teen Choice Awards pre-show will be presented by Crayola Take Note. “Whatever you say, say it BOLDLY!” Crayola says. Take Note offers pens, markers, and highlighters to colorfully express yourself and bring vibrancy to all you do, according to its website.

🎥 @ErinRobinson and @Daniellerobay are getting the party started at the LIVE #TeenChoice Pre-show presented by @CrayolaTakeNote

tomorrow at 7pm ET/4pm PT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/S7fo8C8bLh — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) August 10, 2019

The Teen Choice Awards pre-show will be hosted by YouTuber Erin Robinson and TV host Danielle Robay. The Teen Choice Awards will be hosted by YouTuber David Dobrik and actress Lucy Hale.

The Red Carpet Will Be Littered With Stars

The Teen Choice Awards red carpet will be flooded with celebrities on Sunday night. The award ceremony will include performances by Bazzi, OneRepublic, Blanco Brown, CNCO, Mabel, and Jordan McGraw and “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland.

According to the event website, the box office blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Aladdin,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aquaman” and “Crazy Rich Asians” lead nominations in the film category. Rapper Lil Nas X tops nominations in the music category, receiving five nominations for his chart-topping song “Old Town Road.”

While some of the winners have yet to be announced, two of the biggest winners of the night have already been named. The Jonas Brothers are receiving the Decade Award and Taylor Swift is taking home the first-ever TCA Icon Award.