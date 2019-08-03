TV Premieres & Finales for August 2019

August is upon us, and this month is packed full of excellent TV premieres, finales and series debuts. BH90210, GLOW, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, and Bachelor in Paradise are just a few of the many show premieres you have to look forward to this month. For those of you looking to keep track of everything premiering this month, we have you covered.

The following is a list of all August, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything feel free shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern/Pacific time and then Central/Mountain time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, continuing season premieres and season/series finales, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials, holiday specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focused strictly on TV series. Here’s what’s coming to TV in August:

Sunday, August 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 8/7 PM: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC, Season 3)

(TLC, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Serengeti (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Alaskan Bush People (Discovery Channel, Season 10)

(Discovery Channel, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Preacher (AMC, Two-Hour Season 4 Premiere/Special Time)

(AMC, Two-Hour Season 4 Premiere/Special Time) 9/8 PM: Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 17)

(Food Network, Season 17) 10/9 PM: Flip It Like Disick (E!, Series Premiere)

(E!, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Unexpected (TLC, Season 3)

Monday, August 5, 2019

3/2 AM: David Jason’s Secret Service (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV, Series Premiere)

(Acorn TV, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: No Good Nick (Netflix, Season 1.5)

(Netflix, Season 1.5) 7:30/6:30 PM: Infinity Train (Cartoon Network, Series Premiere)

(Cartoon Network, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, Season 6)

(ABC, Season 6) 8/7 PM: Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (VH1, Season 6)

(VH1, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Five Points (Facebook, Season 2)

(Facebook, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Mystic Britain (Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere)

(Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Traveling the Stars: Action Bronson & Friends Watch Ancient Aliens (Viceland, Season 2)

(Viceland, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Paranormal Survivor (Travel Channel, Season 5)

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo, Season 14)

County (Bravo, Season 14) 10/9 PM: Code of the Wild (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Flipping Exes (Bravo, Series Premiere)

(Bravo, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Miz & Mrs. (USA Network, Season 1.5)

(USA Network, Season 1.5) 10/9 PM: Undercover Billionaire (Discovery Channel, Series Premiere)

(Discovery Channel, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 PM: Growing Up Chrisley (USA Network, Season 2)

(USA Network, Season 2) 11/10 PM: Dating #NoFilter (E!, Season 2)

Wednesday, August 7, 201

8/7 PM: Bulletproo f (The CW, Series Premiere)

f (The CW, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: BH90210 (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Hypnotize Me (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: American Mystery (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Thursday, August 8, 2019

3/2 AM: The Naked Director (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Chasing the Cure (TBS/TNT, Series Premiere)

(TBS/TNT, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Impractical Jokers (truTV, Season 8.5)

Friday, August 9, 2019

3/2 AM: Cable Girls (aka Las Chicas del Cable ) (Netflix, Season 4)

(aka ) (Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Free Meek (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: GLOW (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Pete the Cat (Amazon, Season 1.5)

(Amazon, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Sintonia (Netflix, Series Premiere)

Saturday, August 10, 2019

8/7 PM: The Zoo: San Diego (Animal Planet, Two-Hour Series Premiere)

(Animal Planet, Two-Hour Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Black Love (OWN, Season 4)

(OWN, Season 4) 11/10 PM: Mountain Mamas (HGTV, Series Premiere)

Sunday, August 11, 2019

9/8 PM: Curse of Akakor (Facebook, Series Premiere)

(Facebook, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Food That Built America (History Channel, Series Premiere)

(History Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Succession (HBO, Season 2)

(HBO, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Strange World (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, August 12, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: Squidbillies (Adult Swim, Season 12)

(Adult Swim, Season 12) 8/7 PM: Kids Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 7 Premiere/Special Time)

(Food Network, Season 7 Premiere/Special Time) 9/8 PM: Family Pictures USA (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Our Boys (HBO, Series Premiere)

(HBO, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Terror (AMC, Season 2)

(AMC, Season 2) 10/9 PM: American Greed (CNBC, Season 13)

(CNBC, Season 13) 10/9 PM: Lodge 49 (AMC, Season 2)

(AMC, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Twisted Sisters (ID, Season 2)

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

9/8 PM: Mysteries Decoded (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Adam Ruins Everything (truTV, Season 6)

(truTV, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

9/8 PM: Turquoise Fever (INSP, Series Premiere)

(INSP, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Danny’s House (Viceland, Series Premiere)

(Viceland, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: David Makes Man (OWN, Series Premiere)

(OWN, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: I Was Prey (Animal Planet, Season 3)

Thursday, August 15, 2019

3/2 AM: Cannon Busters (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Sacred Games (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Why Women Kill (CBS All Access, Series Premiere)

Friday, August 16, 2019

3/2 AM: Find Me in Paris (Hulu, Season 2)

(Hulu, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Mindhunter (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests (Travel Channel, Series Premiere)

(Travel Channel, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Love After Lockup (WE, Season 3)

Sunday, August 18, 2019

10/9 PM: The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, One-Hour Series Premiere)

Monday, August 19, 2019

9:30/8:30 PM: I Ship It (The CW, Broadcast Series Premiere)

(The CW, Broadcast Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Family Restaurant Rivals (Food Network, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

3/2 AM: This Way Up (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Ghost Hunters (A&E, Season 12)

(A&E, Season 12) 9/8 PM: Mountain Monsters (Travel Channel, Season 4)

(Travel Channel, Season 4) 10/9 PM: Psychic Kids (A&E, Season 4)

Thursday, August 22, 2019

10:30/9:30 PM: The Flay List (Food Network, Series Premiere)

Saturday, August 24, 2019

10/9 PM: OWN Spotlight: Black Women Own the Conversation (OWN, Series Premiere)

Sunday, August 25, 2019

7/6 PM: Killer Motive (Oxygen, Series Premiere)

(Oxygen, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Power (Starz, Season 6)

(Starz, Season 6) 9/8 PM: The Affair (Showtime, Season 5)

(Showtime, Season 5) 10/9 PM: Good Eats (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

10/9 PM: Budget Battle (Food Network, Series Premiere)

(Food Network, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Jay Leno’s Garage (CNBC, Season 5)

(CNBC, Season 5) 10/9 PM: Magical Land of Oz (PBS, Series Premiere)

Friday, August 30, 2019

3/2 AM: Carnival Row (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Keeping Faith (Acorn TV, Season 2)

(Acorn TV, Season 2) 3/2 AM: When Hope Calls (HMN, Series Premiere)

Saturday, August 31, 2019

7/6 PM: Maigret (Ovation, Series Premiere)

