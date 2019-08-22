‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Schedule: How Many Episodes Are Left Before the Finale?

Tonight is the ninth episode of Season 2 of Yellowstone. How much longer do we have until the finale? Unfortunately, the finale is coming up fast and the second season of the Paramount Network hit is almost over.

Only One Episode Is Left of ‘Yellowstone’ After Tonight

We’re sad to say that after tonight, only one episode of Yellowstone is left. Yes, that means tonight was the penultimate episode. Next week is the finale for Season 2.

Season 2 of Yellowstone only has 10 episodes scheduled. The finale will air on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central.)

The last episode of season 10 is called “Sins of the Father.” A synopsis for the final episode hasn’t yet been released.

Here’s a look back at the Season 2 schedule:

Episode 1: A Thundering – June 19

Episode 2: New Beginnings – June 26

Episode 3: The Reek of Desperation – July 10

Episode 4: Only Devils Left – July 17

Episode 5: Touching Your Enemy – July 24

Episode 6: Blood the Boy – July 31

Episode 7: Resurrection Day – August 7

Episode 8: Behind Us Only Grey – August 14

Episode 9: Enemies by Monday – August 21

Episode 10 Finale: Sins of the Father – August 28

Yellowstone has aired every consecutive Wednesday, only breaking for one week during the July 4 holiday week.

Yellowstone Has Great Ratings & Has Already Been Renewed for Season 3

It will be about a year before Season 3 returns, but you can expect great things from the new season. The show was renewed by the Paramount Network before the second season even began. The first season of Yellowstone had an average of about 5.1 million viewers for every episode.

Season 2 has similarly impressive numbers. The show is at the top for the 18-49 demographic. Episode 2 had a 2.3 rating in that demographic and a 3.1 rating in the 25-54 age group. This makes the show the most-watched summer cable series, and it might possibly be the most-watched cable series all year by the time the year ends.

Live viewings are consistently between almost 2.2 million and 2.5 million for every episode, according to numbers shared by ShowBuzzDaily. And then even more people watch delayed views on the DVR, often ranging from 3.1 to 3.4 million viewers. So that means the show sees a total of more than 5 million viewers every week. The numbers for the first seven episodes of Season 2, according to ShowBuzzDaily, are:

Episode 1: 5.75 million total (including delayed viewers)

Episode 2: 5.60 million

Episode 3: 5.69 million

Episode 4: 5.42 million

Episode 5: 5.38 million

Episode 6: 5.55 million

Episode 7: 5.41 million

It’s worth noting that these numbers are consistently higher than the viewers for Season 1, which were already impressive. Season 1 saw 1.95 to 2.8 million live viewers typically. Although some weeks were a little higher than the same episode in Season 2, in general Season 2’s live numbers were a little higher. And then combined with DVR viewers, the live numbers for Season 2 were consistently higher than Season 1, from the Season premiere to Episode 7 of the season.

With such great numbers, it’s likely that we’ll see the show renewed for Season 4 before Season 3 airs next year, just like this year. We already know that for Season 3, Josh Holloway will be joining the cast. Holloway is known for his role as Sawyer on Lost. He also played the lead on a post-apocalyptic TV series called Colony. In Season 3, he’ll be playing a character named Roarke Carter. It will be fun to see Holloway and Kevin Costner on the television screen together.

