Aron Eisenberg’s Death Sparks Emotional Fan Reaction

The sudden death of Aron Eisenberg, who played “Nog” on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, is sparking emotional fan reaction on social media. As one fan put it, “Everybody loved Nog, and Aron Eisenberg. And for damn good reasons.”

“#AronEisenberg The world was a BETTER PLACE because of YOU,” another fan wrote on Twitter. Another man summed up Nog’s appeal this way: “It could have all sounded silly, but @AronEisenberg sold it. Nog believed in the Great Material Continuum. He believed it was essentially good. He believed that those millions of worlds were essentially good. And he believed they could *all* win.”

“In every picture of Aron, you see an open, inviting smile. He brought great heart and depth to Nog – you could see so much beneath the makeup. Sincere condolences to you. Aron will truly be missed,” wrote another fan, explaining Nog’s appeal. Fans shared photos with Eisenberg as they mourned his loss.

The world lost an incredible man today. Aron Eisenberg (Nog from #DeepSpace9 #StarTrek) passed away earlier today. My heart goes out to his wife & family. Aron was always so kind, giving & had a good heart. He was one-of-a-kind & he'll sorely be missed.https://t.co/7BKBzKIH6d pic.twitter.com/sB89HQXASJ — Heather (@heatherferris) September 22, 2019

Eisenberg died at age 50 on September 21, 2019, his wife confirmed on social media. The cause of death was not clear, but Eisenberg’s passing surprised a lot of people, although he had a second kidney transplant only four years ago. You can learn more about his death here.

“It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” his wife wrote on Facebook, confirming the death and leading off the tributes. “He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient.”

Word spread quickly among Star Trek fans and others.

Our beloved friend and brother, Aron Eisenberg, has passed away today. Please keep his wife, Malissa, and family in your thoughts and send them all your love. He will be missed more than anything- his heart, his laugh, his smile- and we cherish every single moment we had with him pic.twitter.com/gRurjuIshy — The 7th Rule: A Podcast (@7thRule) September 22, 2019

Fans remembered Nog, with one writing, “So sad to hear about the passing of @AronEisenberg. Nog will forever be an inspiration for everyone who wants to improve and prove stereotypes wrong. Rest in peace 🖖.”

So sad to hear about the passing of @AronEisenberg Nog will forever be an inspiration for everyone who wants to improve and prove stereotypes wrong. Rest in peace 🖖LLAP pic.twitter.com/dumzuQrCcG — Yves Mancera (@yvesmancera) September 22, 2019

“@AronEisenberg was a kindhearted and talented guy. He always interacted with his fans and was such an inspiration. Those who know me know my love of Ferengi and of Nog. You will be sadly missed. @Malissa_Longo my thoughts are with you. I am so sorry for your loss. R.I.P ⚘⚘ ❤” wrote another fan.

@AronEisenberg was a kindhearted and talented guy. He always interacted with his fans and was such an inspiration. Those who know me know my love of Ferengi and of Nog. You will be sadly missed. @Malissa_Longo my thoughts are with you. I am so sorry for your loss. R.I.P ⚘⚘❤ pic.twitter.com/98iS9mv0nd — Corinne #StopHatred ❤ (@jabroniesbruh) September 22, 2019

Here are some of the other reactions to Eisenberg’s death:

Fans & Those Who Knew Eisenberg Declared They Were Heartbroken & Praised His Personality

We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL — The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019

The DS9 Documentary Twitter page shared a tribute. “We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family,” it read.

Sad news. Aron Eisenberg, the actor who played Nog, the Fernegi kid on DS9, has passed away at the age of 50. Best wishes to his family and friends, from a fan. pic.twitter.com/07g6gOLyW7 — Matthew Hubbard (@ConfidenceOfVic) September 22, 2019

Some people knew him personally. “I’ve known him 17 years. He helped me when I was going through anorexia and continued to help me on my acting journey. He was such a close friend and my heart is hurting,” shared one woman.

A fan wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear of the sudden illness and unexpected passing of #AronEisenberg. He took a one-note joke character on @startrek #DS9 and relentlessly developed him until Nog became *the* shining example of multi-season character development. He was incredible 🖖.”

We are absolutely devastated to hear of @AronEisenberg’s passing. He was an incredible actor and an even more incredible person. Condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/cWNZKH9U7k — Two Guys One Trek (@twoguysonetrek) September 22, 2019

“Sad, I really enjoyed his reprisal of Nog. In fact, I just played Quark Seven just the other day and had fun!” wrote another.

“Oh dear @AronEisenberg (Nog from DS9) has passed away.”

“I am profoundly saddened to hear of @AronEisenberg’s passing. I only knew him through this digital space. But he was far far nicer than he needed to be. And far more modest than he had to be. His story, both real and fictional was an inspiration to many. Safe travels Captain.”

Some fans had the ability to meet Eisenberg over the years:

“My thoughts and love to you Malissa at this amazingly tough time. All the ST family hurts right now and anyone who met him knows the light he gave the world. I loved him and meeting the two of you was something I’ll always remember. RIP Aron. #AronEisenberg #StarTrek #ds9 #legend.”

From ScienceFiction: So heartbreaking to hear that Aron Eisenberg has passed away. He was an incredible actor and was an inspiration to many as Nog in 'Deep Space Nine.' May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/KS2y7nuCPl #SciFi — SciFi (@SciFine) September 22, 2019

“My heart is heavy tonight, I had the pleasure of meeting @AronEisenberg and getting to work and talk with him. One of the nicest people I have ever met…kind, caring and funny as hell. My condolences to @Malissa_Longo and his family.”

"To get everything you desire in life, you have to navigate your ship through the Continuum with skill and grace." Aron Eisenberg has joined the Great River that flows through it. Love to all #StarTrek, #DS9 & #Nog fans, especially his family & friends.#TheRiverWillProvide 🖖 https://t.co/a60tiu8udP — Matthias (@MatthiasBe) September 22, 2019

“@AronEisenberg what an absolute legend, a damn shame to hear the news coming through the grapevine. A wonderful bloke, albeit only meeting him once (all it took!) and our interactions here on Twitter. The world lost a good’un :(”

I’ve just woken to this tragic news. I met him at STLV this year, had a great chat with him and was very flattered when he recognised me the next day and said hello.

He bought everything from comedy in little green men to drama in paper moon. He’s going to be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/bJnnSI6MYq — Locutus of Borg 🇬🇧 (@uk_locutus) September 22, 2019

According to IMDB, Eisenberg, who was only 5 foot tall due to a kidney transplant as a teen, also left behind a son named Nicholas Eisenberg. He was known for a Ferengi Family Sketch at Star Trek conventions, IMDB reported, which introduced him personally to more fans. He also acted in Star Trek: Voyager and Playroom.

In 2015, Eisenberg had undergone a second kidney transplant. “On December 29, 2015, Eisenberg underwent a kidney transplant — the second of his life. Quite miraculously, Eisenberg spent only four months on the waiting list before finding a match. That match? A friend named Beth Bernstein, who’d seen Eisenberg’s Facebook post about needing a new kidney, offered to donate one of hers to him, and was a match for Eisenberg,” wrote Star Trek.com.

