Aron Eisenberg Dead: Star Trek’s ‘Nog’ Dies

Aron Eisenberg, an actor best known for portraying Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has died at age 50.

Eisenberg’s cause of death is not yet known.

Eisenberg Was Sent to the Hospital in Critical Condition Before he Died

Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, confirmed that he passed away on September 21, 2019.

Eisenberg was sent to the hospital earlier the day he died and was in critical condition, Longo said.

“He was an intelligent, humble, funny, empathetic soul,” Longo said. “He sought to live his life with integrity and truth.”

He’s Best Known for His Role as Nog on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Eisenberg has 26 acting credits to his name, including appearances in Star Trek: Renegades, Star Trek Online, Star Trek: Voyager and many more according to his IMDB page.

He is perhaps best known for portraying Nog in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. According to the official Star Trek website, the producers for Deep Space Nine didn’t tell him anything of the character including how many episodes he would be called to do.

“I thought every episode I was doing might be my last episode,” he said in a 2012 interview with the website.

He went on to appear in over 40 episodes of Deep Space Nine.

Early in his career, he appeared in the series Straight Up, the TV movie Amityville: The Evil Escapes as well as the films The Horror Show, Playroom and Beverly Hills Brats, according to the website.

He along with fellow Star Trek Veterans Cirroc Lofton and Ryan T. Husk host a podcast called The 7th Rule.

According to his Facebook page, he studied theatre at Moorpark College in Moorpark, California.

He Was Born With Only One Kidney

Eisenberg was born with only one kidney, according to the official Star Trek website. The kidney failed and he went on dialysis at age 14 and had his first transplant at 17 from a cadaver.

He underwent a second kidney transplant on December 29, 2015. Longo set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 for the surgery and they made $13,995 from 330 donors.

For his second transplant, he spent four months on the waiting list before matching with a friend named Beth Bernstein, who saw his Facebook post about the need for a new kidney and offered to donate one of hers, according to the Star Trek website.

“She is just so incredibly selfless to give to me like this that words cannot express my gratitude to her,” said Eisenberg in a 2015 interview with the website.

Fans Are Sending Their Condolences

We’re heartbroken to share news of the loss of one of our family. Aron Eisenberg was an enormous positive presence in any situation. Forever kind, caring & deeply thoughtful, Aron was every bit as passionate as he appeared on screen. Our love & gratitude is with him & his family. pic.twitter.com/zbXpAdH5pL — The DS9 Documentary (@DS9Doc) September 22, 2019

Fans of Eisenberg’s work have taken to Twitter to mourn his death. Among those grieving are the official Twitter accounts for Star Trek news website TrekCore.com, Star Trek Online, and What We Left Behind, a feature documentary on Deep Space Nine.

Correction: This post was updated to state that Eisenberg had his own podcast, not a TV show.

