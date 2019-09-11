Big Brother returns tonight with more drama. The upcoming eviction has contestants on edge, and many of them are setting up alliances. But which of them will be evicted? Which of them will make it past Thursday’s eviction? Read on for a detailed breakdown of spoilers and our predictions as to who will be sent home.

Jackson Michie won the Head of Household again last week, and he nominated Cliff Hogg and Tommy Bracco for eviction. The latter has the biggest target on his back, but as viewers can attest, Jackson may not get his wish. Jackson and his girlfriend Holly Allen have made a final deal with Cliff and his partner, Nicole Hendrix, in the hopes that they will both vote to evict Tommy. That said, Nicole recognizes the danger of going up against Jackson and Holly during the finale, and she is considering double-crossing them.

Tommy Bracco Is the Most Obvious Target Heading Into Thursday’s Eviction

Nicole earned the Veto during the fan favorite “BB Comics” competition, and it’s safe to assume that she will save Cliff. In doing so, she knows that Jackson will be forced to nominate his own girlfriend for eviction. “I am taking Cliff down, Holly is forced to go up,” she admitted. “And I know what the smart move is to make, and I know you’re yelling at me through the computer screen… And I hear you loud and clear. I think it’s gonna happen, I really do. And then come Thursday it’s me, Cliff, and Tommy pushing for that HOH.”

To further complicate matters, Tommy has approached Cliff with a proposition. He says that if they promise not to evict him, he will guarantee to help Cliff and Nicole make it to the final three. “I’m going to do an official campaign on Wednesday night, but if you guys did decide to keep me, I’d be gunning for the Veto and we would be on the same page as far as who the target would be,” he told Cliff. “I give you my word that I would take the shot at him if I win the Veto.”

We Predict That Holly Allen Will Be Evicted Instead of Tommy

Cliff admits that Tommy’s proposition is attractive. “There is something very attractive about the three of us at the end of this game,” he revealed. “Obviously Michie is a huge threat. He would be hard to beat by any of us. I don’t know if I’m going to send Holly home or if I’m going to send Tommy home. Tommy has offered a hell of a deal, and I do worry about taking a showmance further.”

“Tommy is a dangerous competitor, but he is a free agent,” Cliff added. “Going into a final three with Nicole, Tommy and myself, that may work. … If we send Holly home, Nicole and I are the only duo left in this game. Amazing. It has been a long journey.” Given the various alliances that are forming, we predict that Holly will be sent home, and that Tommy will live to see another week.