Big Brother 21 Spoilers: New HOH Is Crowned

Big Brother is back after a shocking Double Eviction on Thursday. Tonight’s episode will see a new Head of Household get crowned, and every cast member except outgoing HOH Nicole Anthony will vote. Read on to find out which contestant gets crowned, and who they nominate for eviction!

Beware of spoilers below and STOP READING if you do not want to know what happens during season 21 episode 33 of Big Brother.

The Head of Household competition did not take place at the end of Thursday’s live show. Instead, it was moved back to Friday morning. Jessica Milagros and Christie Murphy were evicted, and the aforementioned Nicole was sitting on the sideline due to her previous status as HOH. This meant that Cliff Hogg, Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, and Tommy Bracco to compete.

Ultimately, it was Jackson Michie who claimed the title of Head of Household. Jackson has been on a tear as of late, as his victory means that he’s held the title for three out of the past four weeks. Big Brother Network reports that Jackson’s victory “wasn’t even close,” and that he had a landslide lead over the other contestants.

Jackson Michie Wins the Head of Household Competition During Sunday’s Episode

In her post-eviction interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, Christie talked about Jackson and how she’s been impressed with his play. “She’s (Nicole) got to do what’s best for her game. I just don’t see how getting me out is best for her game,” she explained. “Michie’s going to win and he deserves it. He’s amazing. He’s winning comps. He’s actually a genius. I don’t think he’s as dumb as he says.”

With his restored HOH powers, Jackson decided to name Tommy as one of the week 11 eviction nominees. The only real way that Tommy can escape eviction is if he wins the do-or-die Power of Veto Competition on Saturday. If he is able to come out on top, he could change the line-up at the Power of Veto ceremony.

Jackson Plans on Nominating Tommy Bracco for Week 11 Eviction

Jackson previously bumped heads with Holly, when she accused him of having a condescending tone with her while she discussed an idea of doing house guest interviews. Jackson said that he didn’t understand the contention during a confessional, and hoped to overcome it in the future.

“I’m her biggest supporter and her biggest fan, and I want her to do whatever makes her happy, but Holly sometimes has the tendency to shut me down,” he told Knox News. “Having a relationship in the ‘Big Brother’ house is easily one of the most difficult things that I’ve had to do.”