What Happens on Bachelor In Paradise This Week – 9/9/2019 Finale Recap

The finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 is finally here, with the reality show’s final two episodes airing Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10 at 8/7c on ABC.

The official synopsis for the September 9 episode reads “John Paul Jones makes special arrangements for prom; Matt feels torn between Sydney and Bri; Demi works to get past her insecurities.” The Tuesday, September 10 description for episode 12 teases “Connor decides to leave when Whitney seems not to be coming; Bri and Sydney vie for Matt’s heart; Luke must decide between four women.”

Although the official finale is scheduled for Tuesday night, Monday night’s episode 11 set up the season’s dramatic conclusion. Here’s what happened during season 6, episode 11 of Bachelor in Paradise:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW AND STOP READING NOW IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE 9/9/2019 EPISODE OF BIP. This post will be updated live as the 9/9/2019 episode airs.

Monday night’s episode picked up where the previous episode left off, revealing Caelynn’s what happened after Dean showed up in Paradise and asked for her to leave with him. Before making her decision, Caelynn pulled Connor aside to talk to him. Connor told her he didn’t want her to leave and could see a future with her, and also said that Dean has done nothing to prove that he won’t just hurt her again when things get difficult.

While Caelynn continued to struggle to make up her mind, Kristina confronted Dean about leaving Caelynn and then coming back to her once she’s started to move on. Dean told Caelynn that he doesn’t know what’s going to happen next but that he wants to try a relationship with Caelynn, and she agreed to leave Paradise and be with him, ending things with Connor in the process.

After Caelynn and Dean left to continue their relationship off-camera, the other couples started thinking about the potential for their relationships to last beyond the show. Katie, in particular, expressed her doubts about Chris. Right on time, Chris was given a date card and asked Katie to take the date with him.

Meanwhile, Blake found Connor crying on his own over Caelynn’s departure.

On their date, Katie and Chris talked about where their relationship is going as well as their hesitations about their potential future. He told her he is 100% committed to her, and though it’s hard for him to get to the place where he knows “this is it,” he is starting to feel that with their relationship. Newly confident in their future, the couple were greeted by a wedding parade of music and dancing.

The next day, Chase used a pineapple to give Matt Donald kissing lessons to help him with his love triangle between Bri and Sydney.

Revian arrived at the beach with a date card, and pulled aside Matt to talk to him first. After realizing that many of the men in Paradise were already pursuing other relationships, Revian asked Connor to go on the date with her, and he accepted.

Demi and Kristian showed their first signs of trouble as Demi expressed in an on-camera interview that she was unhappy that Kristian seemed to be flirting with other women and struggling with her personal battle about being scared to be gay around other people. Nevertheless, Demi got a date card and asked Kristian to go on the date with her. On the date, they participated in a spiritual ceremony that was meant to get rid of any negative energy and return to positive thoughts.

Kristian sensed that Demi was upset about something, and confronted her during the date. Demi explained that she didn’t like seeing Kristian get touchy with other people, and Kristian tried to assure her that it was just friendly and not flirty. Demi opened up about needing to work towards physical touch in public and fearing that she’s not going to be enough for Kristian.