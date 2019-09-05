Deena Nicole Cortese’s Dad: John’s Cause of Death

When Deena Nicole Cortese married Christopher Buckner in 2017, she sewed a piece of her father, John’s, shirt into the chest area. She then took to Instagram to write, “Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the aisle,” she wrote. “I love and miss you daddy #justacoupleofbucks #dadsshirt #missyou .. I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart.”

Cortese’s father passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia.

As ET points out, a section of the couple’s wedding website read, “Before Deena’s dad passed away he told her he could not wait for her to marry Chris and to have grandkids, he wanted her to have a happy life.”

Deena was born in Plumsted Township, New Jersey. Her parents are both Italian American.

She became engaged to Chris Buckner in 2016. The two had their first child, a son, in January of this year. After the birth, she posted to Instagram, “Our Little Man has finally arrived Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces [Ugh] mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ. Buckner then took to social media with his own post that read, “I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it.,” he posted. ” I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.” Recently, Cortese made headlines for “slamming” a “mommy-shamer who said she looked tired.” After posting a picture with her husband and son, one person commented, “Deena looks like she needs some damn rest.”