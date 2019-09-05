Deena Nicole Cortese’s Dad: John’s Cause of Death

Deena Nicole Cortese’s Dad: John’s Cause of Death

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 05: Deena Nicole Cortese visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on April 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When Deena Nicole Cortese married Christopher Buckner in 2017, she sewed a piece of her father, John’s, shirt into the chest area. She then took to Instagram to write, “Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the aisle,” she wrote. “I love and miss you daddy #justacoupleofbucks #dadsshirt #missyou .. I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart.”

Cortese’s father passed away in 2016 after a long battle with leukemia.

As ET points out, a section of the couple’s wedding website read, “Before Deena’s dad passed away he told her he could not wait for her to marry Chris and to have grandkids, he wanted her to have a happy life.”

Last night I lost the first man I ever loved my biggest supporter and best friend .. My dad was one of the toughest people I know and had such a big sense of pride and fought until the very very end and I couldn't be more proud of him.. Everyone that knows my dad knows what an amazing person he was.. I think I'm gonna miss his facial expressions and laugh the most .. If he liked you ..you knew he was going to bust your balls but it was all out of love 💗 everywhere my dad went he left prints on people's hearts .. Whether it was in the hospital while he was sick .. Or on vacation. We'd leave him for a couple minutes and we come back and he's surrounded by people making everyone laugh.. I can't tell you how many times I'd go out and people would tell me how awesome my dad was. I was so lucky to have someone in my life that loved to be involved with every little thing I did.. He coached my softball teams for years and even if we lost he still let us get icecream at Tooties 💗 we went to baseball games .. Concerts .. Family vacations and when I was little and was a bit of a tom boy we would watch WCW wrestling every Monday and it was one of my favorite things ever. Even during my rougher days in my early 20s when I gave both my parents a good run for their money he never gave up on me and still stood by my side .. Some days not very happy with me but we got through it and made things better. During Jersey Shore he was literally my BIGGEST fan..he told me Dee be you make us laugh..do what you gotta do its all about camera time! Lol he got it. He tried to be so involved with as much as he could with that.. Helping me with my websites..making tshirts and anything and everything he could do he did. My heart hurts knowing he won't walk me down the aisle or see my kids grow up Although I do know he will be with me spiritually, But I'm very happy he got to meet the man I will one day marry and his amazing family .. And he helped me with my new home that I will one day raise my children in. I love you so much dad .. I know your at peace now and with grandma and having drinks with Mals dad and all the rest of the friends you've lost on this journey.. I love you daddy

Deena was born in Plumsted Township, New Jersey. Her parents are both Italian American.

She became engaged to Chris Buckner in 2016. The two had their first child, a son, in January of this year. After the birth, she posted to Instagram, “Our Little Man has finally arrived Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces [Ugh] mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ.

Buckner then took to social media with his own post that read, “I always knew my wife was one of the strongest woman I know but these past 2 days proved it.,” he posted. ” I couldn’t be a more proud husband, and now a father to our perfect baby boy CJ.”

Recently, Cortese made headlines for “slamming” a “mommy-shamer who said she looked tired.” After posting a picture with her husband and son, one person commented, “Deena looks like she needs some damn rest.”

She responded to the post by writing, “I have on no makeup on firstly and I’m exhausted from filming .. so yes I need rest.” She then called the social media troll “annoying”, according to OK Magazine. 

Be sure to tune in to a new episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

