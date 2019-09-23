Gwen Stefani’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Voice returns to television on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC. Returning this season as a celebrity coach and team leader is Gwen Stefani.

In addition to being an acclaimed recording artist and mentor on TV’s hit reality singing competition The Voice, Stefani is also mom to her three boys: Kingston, Zuma, and Appollo.

Here’s what you need to know about Gwen Stefani’s family:

1. Stefani Shares Her 3 Kids With Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale from 2002 until 2016. During that time, they had their three boys, all of whom legally have Gavin’s last name. When the two filed for divorce, they said in a joint statement “While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment. To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time.”

According to E! News, the timing of their divorce coincided with rumors that Rossdale had allegedly cheated on Stefani with their children’s nanny, Mindy Mann.

2. Her Youngest Child Recently Started Kindergarten

Stefani recently reached a mom milestone when her youngest child, Appollo, started kindergarten this year. She told Entertainment Tonight that in addition to coaching on The Voice and having a show in Las Vegas, “school started too. I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating. But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got junior high… God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

As tough as it must be to have time away from her rapidly-growing kids, we guess that being a part of The Voice, alongside her longterm boyfriend Blake Shelton, has been made easier by the fact that all three of her kids are now in full-time school, and excited to be there doing their own thing while their mom continues to excel in her career.

3. Stefani Says Boyfriend Blake Shelton Is a ‘Good Dad’ to Her Kids

Gwen Stefani has been in a relationship with country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton since 2015, so it is unsurprising that he has an active role in her children’s lives. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that the couple “are both working so much and are loving their life as a family, adding that “Blake has made Gwen’s boys a huge priority in his life and cares for them like their his own.”

As a guest on TODAY, Stefani opened up about her relationship with Blake Shelton and his relationship with her children. She said “He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Life & Style recently reported that the two are expecting a child of their own, but according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to that rumor.

4. Her Brother Eric Was an Animator for ‘The Simpsons’

Stefani was raised in a family of 6; she has a sister, Jill, and two brothers, Eric and Todd. Her brother Eric founded the band No Doubt, for which Gwen Stefani performed as its frontwoman.

According to Eric’s IMDb profile, he worked as a character layout artist for the animated series The Simpsons from 1989 until 1998. He was also an assistant animator for Rugrats in 2001.

Although Stefani doesn’t share personal posts often on her Instagram, she shared a sweet message to Eric on his birthday, writing “#Happybirthday to my big brother @ericstefanimation don’t know who I would be without you -I love you so much!! Love sister xx gx.”

5. Gwen Got Her Musical Talent From Her Father, Dennis

Fans of Gwen Stefani know that she is a talented singer and recording artist, but may not know that her father, Dennis, has musical talents of his own. On her social media, Gwen shared a throwback photo of her father playing guitar when he was younger. In another post, she shared a sweet video of Dennis playing the guitar while her son sang along to “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.” In the caption, Stefani wrote “Happy b day to the best dad /poppie in the world – not me w out u love u Dennis James Stefani.”