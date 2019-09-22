Gwendoline Christie’s Boyfriend, Giles Deacon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The talented Gwendoline Christie, who played Brienne on Game of Thrones, is nominated for an Emmy. If you’re wondering if Christie has a boyfriend, the answer is yes. She has been dating the famous designer Giles Deacon since 2012. They’re a power couple and the envy of many. Read on to learn more about Giles Deacon.

1. Gwendoline Christie & Giles Deacon Started Dating on New Year’s Eve 2012, But They Were Friends Before

Christie and Deacon are both pretty quiet about their private life. According to Daily Mail, they started dating on New Year’s Eve in 2012. But the two were friends even before they started dating.

In an article published six years ago by Stylist, Christie referred to Deacon as one of her friends. She said, “I’ve taken a back step from social media. I don’t think it’s really healthy. I’d rather not know. And it’s completely self indulgent. Although I did tweet yesterday. I tweeted QVC about an item from my friend’s [Giles Deacon’s] jewelry line.”

2. Christie Loves His Style & Is Very Supportive of His Career

She’s very supportive of her boyfriend. In 2015 she told InStyle about Deacon: “I am wearing a Giles dress from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection, which is actually being shown tomorrow at London Fashion Week… I truly believe in him as an artist. He’s one of my favorite designers, and he has an exquisite artistic vision with a brilliant and highly developed discipline. That kind of artist is rare, and I think it should be celebrated.”

3. Deacon Said He Was Instantly Smitten with Christie

Deacon has said that when he first met Christie, he was instantly smitten with her, MSN reported. He said: “I met Gwendoline six years ago through a mutual friend and was instantly smitten. For a million different reasons, I thought she was extraordinary. The way she carries herself, it was not like anything I’d seen before.”

They’re separated in age by 10 years. Deacon is 10 years older than Christie.

4. He’s an Award-Winning Fashion Designer

Deacon has made quite the name for himself. He won the British Fashion Awards’ Best New Designer in 2004, Elle’s Best New Designer award in February 2005, and Fashion Designer of the Year at the GQ Awards in 2009. He was named British Designer of the Year in 2006 at the British Fashion Awards.

He’s currently the creative director and founder of Giles Deacon group, Couture Fashion House. He launched his first collection in 2004. He was named creative director of Ungaro in 2010 until he left the position in 2011. He launched his first haute couture collection in 2016.

He’s well known, having designed the wedding dress of Pippa Middleton in 2017. His style is known to challenge traditional womenswear and he often uses wild prints and references pop culture in his designs.

5. The Two Sometimes Work Together & He Designs Dresses for Her

The two work together in many of their endeavors. This summer, Gwendoline Christie starred as Titania and Hippolyta in a new version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in London’s Bridge Theater. Deacon designed two dresses for her performance, Vogue reported.

She told Vogue: “I know and love the people who have worked on these pieces and, as sentimental as it may sound, they are with me on stage every night. A great friend handmade the flowers [on Hippolyta’s costume] and having her strength and Giles’s strength there allows me to take the space and deliver the story each night.”

