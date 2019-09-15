Alec & Hilaria Baldwin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Alec Baldwin will be center stage at the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin. A number of star-studded celebs will be roasting him at the event, including Caitlyn Jenner, Blake Griffin, and even his daughter, Ireland Baldwin. With all that time in the spotlight, audiences will undoubtedly grow curious about Baldwin’s personal life, including his relationship with wife Hilaria Baldwin. Will certain jokes be aimed at Hilaria tonight? Who is Hilaria, and what do we know about her?

Read on.

1. They Are Planning to Have a Fifth Child Together

In a recent interview with Kevin Nealon, Alec shared that he and Hilaria are planning on having a fifth child together. He told Nealon, “We have four kids. She wants to have another one. We’re having another one… We’re gonna have a fifth baby.” The couple is currently parents to Carmen Gabriela, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 15 months, Leonardo Angel Charles, 3, and Rafael Thomas, 4. With his first wife, Kim Basinger, Baldwin is the father to daughter, Ireland, 23.

When Nealon asked if there’s a baby in the oven at this time, Baldwin insisted, “No. No, no, no. Not that I know of.”

In another segment of the interview, Baldwin was asked what he wished he had more of. He told the Youtube star, “Money. So I can leave it to my wife when I’m dead ’cause I’m not gonna be around much longer, let’s face it… And I need to leave my wife a huge pile. A gigantic pile.”

2. There Is a 26-Year Age Difference Between The Pair

The age gap between Alec and Hilaria will certainly be the butt of many jokes tonight. Hilaria is 35 today, while Alec is 61. The couple met in Manhattan in 2011, according to Oprah Magazine.

Recalling his chance encounter with Hilaria, he wrote on Instagram, “8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening… My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely. 8 years today. Thanks for all you’ve given me. You are a gift.”

Hilaria later shared with the New York Times Alec’s first line when the two met. She says, “I was standing near the door with my friends when he walked up and took my hand and said, ‘I must know you,’” she recalled. “You must know me?’” she replied, after which “he gave me his card.”

A year and a half after they met, the couple got engaged.

3. She is the Author of the Book ‘The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life’

In 2016, Hilaria released her book, “The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life.” The bio for the book reads, “Through her life experiences, struggles, and personal growth, Hilaria has developed a method for using movement and mindfulness to create an unbreakable mind-body connection, an illuminating method that shapes her life.”

Asked by Town and Country Magazine why she felt she needed to write the book, she explains, “I am a teacher. I get up in front of large groups of people and teach them how to do yoga—I work one-on-one with them. But, to do that through the medium of a book, is difficult. It’s putting much more into words when you can demonstrate and do all this stuff. So, when I felt solid about the quality of conveying what I do in the classroom onto the pages, that’s when I said – ‘Okay, I’m ready to do this.’ And, during this book, I had a baby and then almost had another baby. So, coming out I’ve had two babies.”

Hilaria is very open, on Instagram and in interviews, about her emphasis on health and wellness. A recent profile in Hello Magazine states that she typically attends barre class Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and jogs for 30 minutes a “couple of times a week.”

Hilaria is also a huge proponent of yoga. She tells Hello Magazine, “I try to do yoga every day… Most days I’m active, which includes running after a toddler.”

As for her diet, she tells the outlet, “I do believe you are what you eat… I’m addicted to feeling good. I try to think of the whole experience, not just putting the food in your mouth… For breakfast I’ll have granola and hemp milk. Then I’ll go a get a smoothie made with blueberries, mango, almond milk, peanut butter and kale,” she shares. “Then we’ll have sandwiches for lunch with tempeh and for dinner a piece of fish with some vegetables or lentils.”

4. She Has Said That Becoming Famous Was “Very Traumatic” Initially

With over 628k followers on Instagram, Hilaria is a social media icon. She says that being thrust in the spotlight, however, was not always easy.

Speaking about her journey to fame, Hilaria shares with Refinery29, “Unless you took my yoga class, you didn’t know who I was. Then, all of a sudden [I] step into the spotlight…That was very traumatic for me at the beginning… It was very, very, very, very, very upsetting.'”

Before meeting Alec, Hilaria trained as a Latin ballroom dancer. She was just 13 when she started training in the sport.

Hilaria grew up in the US and Spain. Growing up, she studied ballet, flamenco dancing, and gymnastics. She began teaching yoga in 2005.

5. She Has Opened up About Her Struggle with Anorexia and Bulimia

Hilaria has been very open about her struggles with anorexia and bulimia, which namely affected her while working as a professional dancer. In an excerpt from her book quoted by People, Hilaria writes, “Without realizing it, I started drifting away from the playful connection to movement I’d enjoyed as a young child and into a different and darker kind of dynamic: pushing my body to its limits and commanding it to perform through pain or fatigue…”

The outlet writes that she was starting school at New York University when her body had reached her limits. “A long simmering struggle with anorexia and bulimia began to hold me firmly in its grip… By the time I was 20 years old, my 5-foot-3 frame was at least 20 lbs. under a healthy weight. My nails were brittle, my hair was falling out, my period was MIA, and my energy had tanked. I was miserable and desperate to feel better.”

She subsequently focused on yoga, which led to her pursuing a career as a yoga instructor. People quotes Hilaria as writing, “I wish I could say that it was smooth sailing from this point on, but sometimes things have to get a whole lot worse before they get better.. Even while I was helping so many others, I still didn’t listen to my body. Extraordinarily long days became my reality; skipping meals was par for the course.”

